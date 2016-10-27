5 of the best graphic design crowdfunding projects in October

Crowdfunding a project on Kickstarter is an amazing way to help realise quirky, ingenious and innovative products. There are plenty of campaigns running across a range of industries, and graphic design is no exception. But with so much going on, it can be difficult to discover the best projects. To make things easier, and maybe switch you on to projects that have flown underneath the radar, we've rounded up five of the best graphic design projects that have been running over the last month.

Nick-named after the two large industrial aluminium bolts that bind it together, The Bolted Book is one of the seminal graphic design books. Created in 1927 by the Italian Futurist and designer Fortunato Depero, The Bolted Book is crammed with a diverse selection of his art and design work, including typographic experimentation and daring layouts.

Yet despite being a landmark piece of literature and design, The Bolted Book has long been unavailable - until now. This reissue brings back to life all 240 pages of the original Bolted Book, so now creatives can pour over a tome that has inspired nearly a century of graphic design.

If you're looking for a digital stylus that's as intuitive as traditional analog tools, your search might be over. Flip is a versatile stylus that works across an Apple device (sorry Android users), and claims to be as simple to use as the pencil you grew up with.

With no batteries, buttons or the need for a Bluetooth connection, Flip lets users write and draw easily. On top of that, Flip is incredibly intuitive, with creatives able to draw with one end of the stylus and erase with the other, just like a regular pencil.

Flip also comes complete with interchangeable tips, letting creatives switch from a regular nib to an artists brush and a precision cross tip ideal for sketching. Other features include perfect palm rejection - so you don't make marks with your hand as you draw - and an intelligent hover and zoom functionality.

Minimalism is the soul of this Trilogy fountain pen

If you're still on the hunt for a traditional drawing and writing tool, ZERO from Trilogy Pens could be just what you're after. Putting an emphasis on minimalism and quality, this fountain pen aims to seamlessly connect a creative's mind with their medium.

Designed and iterated over years, ZERO have been uncompromising in their quest to provide the best writing experience. To this end, they've removed everything unnecessary and made a pen that focusses solely on writing and creation.

Get a blast from the past with the second volume of Pixel Art

Take a trip back in time with this second volume in a series of books that explore pixel art. In this new edition you will find art from the Commodore 64, together with images made on "exotic low-end" machines, including the infamous Amstrad CPC and the ZX SPectrum.

Plenty of the images are presented with contextual information such as comments from the artists and editors behind the projects. With pixel art still alive and well today, this book is perfect for those interested in this retro medium.

This multi purpose notebook caters to all sorts of artistic needs

Tired of lugging around different styles of notebook? Wishing you could just have everything you need together in one convenient journal? Well, you're in luck! The All-In-One notebook from SketchyNotebook is a minimalist sketchbook and notebook suitable for artists, journalists, and designers.

Supplied with unique, professional standard templates, the All-In-One notebook turns blank pages into isometric grids, standard grids and lined pages. Simply select the desired template from the pocket in the back of the journal, slide it under the page you want to write on, and you're away.