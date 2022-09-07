Our favourite Huion tablet has $100 off right now

Huion tablets are a great option for digital artists looking for a premium drawing experience that's more affordable than its competitors. Right now, Huion is running a flash sale on its US site with plenty of great options. Hot picks include this Kamvas Pro 24 pen display tablet on sale for $1199 down from $1299 (opens in new tab). And artists in the UK needn't miss out because Huion's Back to School sale includes the same tablet for £1199 down from the original price of £1299. (opens in new tab)

We really love the Kamvas Pro 24; it's even got the top spot in the best Huion drawing tablets guide. With the large 23.8-inch screen size, it's a great piece of equipment to add to your creative suite. The anti-glare screen includes both 4K resolution and QLED display, and the included battery-free pen has over 8000 levels of pressure sensitivity so you feel like you're drawing with a real pen. You can find more details about this particular pen display tablet and why we love it in our Huion Kamvas 24 Pro 4K review.

This deal also offers US buyers a free gift of the Mini Keydial accessory. This great bit of kit (usually worth $49.99) allows users to assign custom quick commands to the individual keys and dial to make their workflow as efficient and personalised as possible. Find the deal below as well as some other great discounts.

Huion is certainly not short on great deals at the moment. If the Kamvas Pro 24 is out of your price range, there are plenty of more affordable options on sale right now including a few we've listed below!

Save $100: The slightly older tablet in the 24 series, this drawing tablet is still a great piece of equipment and more affordable than its 4K upgrade. Bring a world of colour to your creations with 120 per cent colour gamut output.

Save $100: Grab this fantastic screen tablet for under $400 whilst stocks last. With an anti-glare 19.53-inch screen, it's a great size to comfortably fit within your workspace.

Based elsewhere? Check out the best Huion Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) deals below, wherever you're located.

