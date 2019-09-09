Adobe flash sale! 19% off Single App plan for 72 hours

For 72 hours only, designers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa can get 19-20% off an Adobe Single App plan in this flash sale. The offer runs from today (9 Sept) until Wednesday 11 September, and is open to individual subscribers in EMEA regions.

Not sure if this is the best offer for you? Take a look at our roundup of the best alternative Adobe Creative Cloud deals right now.

While Adobe's Creative Cloud suite is incredibly powerful, not everyone needs all the apps in the package. This offer makes subscribing to just one app all the more appealing – right now you'll pay just £16.18 (around €19.19) a month rather than the usual £19.97. With that you get access to the app you need (Photoshop, Illustrator or Adobe XD are just three of your options), plus 100GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Fonts and Spark thrown in for free.

FLASH SALE: For 72 hours only, designers in EMEA regions can get 19-20% off Adobe's Single Apps Plan. Choose between apps like Photoshop, Illustrator or Adobe XD for one monthly price. Offer expires midnight 11 September

Adobe's annual creative conference is fast approaching, and we're expecting some exciting announcements on its flagship products, plus some new additions. Take a look at our predictions for Adobe MAX 2019.

If you're not quite sure what you need, take a look at our Photoshop CC review or our Illustrator CC review for an idea of what each app offers.