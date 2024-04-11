Adobe transforms Frame.io into the all in one platform for content creation

Earlier this week Adobe launched the latest version of Frame.io, an innovative platform for all stages of content creation. Integrating the creative workflow onto one concise platform, Frame.io V4 is a revolutionary tool that caters to almost all aspects of a project, from casting all the way to distribution.

While there's a range of Adobe software to suit your projects, Frame.io's sophisticated all-in-one platform delivers multidisciplinary cohesion across the production process. With a host of new tagging options and optimised collaboration features, Frame.io is a flexible, streamlined and powerful platform that helps to accelerate projects from start to finish.

Frame.io's new features are an organisational dream, using a new metadata framework to easily tag and categorise assets. V4 also introduces Collections, allowing users to filter, group and select assets in the new Share Builder, ensuring that the appropriate party can easily review the relevant Collection. In practice, it becomes an invaluable tool for keeping track of assets, with the option to create customised labels such as deadline or review status.

Feedback systems have also had an immersive overhaul, bringing detailed new commenting options. Users can now anchor their comments to specific places on the file, making collaborative creation more intuitive and concise. Hashtagging and linked files add an extra layer of interactivity, while quick reactions are made easier by the introduction of emojis (an essential feedback option in any creative process).

Frame.io V4's new commenting options. (Image credit: Adobe)

Existing features have also received an overhaul, such as the rebuilt asset grid which can now handle millions of files. Frame.io V4 allows almost complete customisation, allowing users to tailor the appearance of their workspace with collapsable panel systems. For on-the-go workflows, the platform is now available for iOS, opening up an enhanced content creation experience for more short-form social media content.

The Frame.io V4 beta is now available to eligible Free and Pro plan customers across web, and iOS devices. You can learn more about the update here. For more Adobe innovation, check out the Adobe Express app that's a game changer for content creators or take a look at our complete guide to Adobe Illustrator's AI tools.