Adobe transforms Frame.io into the all in one platform for content creation

By Natalie Fear
published

"What if we were to redesign Frame.io—from the ground up?"

Adobe Frame.io V4
(Image credit: Adobe)

Earlier this week Adobe launched the latest version of Frame.io, an innovative platform for all stages of content creation. Integrating the creative workflow onto one concise platform, Frame.io V4 is a revolutionary tool that caters to almost all aspects of a project, from casting all the way to distribution. 

While there's a range of Adobe software to suit your projects, Frame.io's sophisticated all-in-one platform delivers multidisciplinary cohesion across the production process. With a host of new tagging options and optimised collaboration features, Frame.io is a flexible, streamlined and powerful platform that helps to accelerate projects from start to finish. 

Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

