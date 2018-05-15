Adobe launches free XD Starter plan

If you've been tempted to give Adobe XD a spin but been put off by the price tag, that could all be set to change. Today Adobe announced it would be offering users a version of its all-in-one UX/UI design platform for free, via the Adobe XD Starter plan.

Built to cater for both Mac and Windows users, the XD Starter plan also covers mobile apps for iOS and Android. On top of this Adobe has launched a $10 million fund to help designers and developers create innovative plugins for the software – perhaps with the aim of helping it win its battle against Sketch. It has also released new XD features and enhancements, including better integration with Sketch and Adobe Photoshop. (Check out our favourite Adobe XD plugins here)

The Adobe XD Starter plan offers all the prototyping tools found in the full version. The only catch, it seems, is that users will only be able to share a single set of design specs. While this is useful for students and designers looking to pick up the software, it could prove a tad limiting for a single UX designer in a larger organisation. Get a taste of what to expect in the video below.

"UX design is one of the fastest growing segments in design," says Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud at Adobe.

"The new Starter plan supports Adobe’s vision to give everyone – from emerging artists to enterprise brands – everything they need to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences and explore the rapidly expanding field of UX design with no financial commitment."

