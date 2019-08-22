The Adobe XD shortcuts you should know (but probably don't)

If you're on the lookout for a vector design and wireframing tool to help you create web and mobile apps, Adobe XD could be the answer. With Creative Cloud integration and voice prototyping, it's no wonder that Adobe XD has made our list of the best web design tools to help you work smarter.

And if you're a Mac user, you can now get even more out of Adobe XD thanks to these shortcut cheatsheets from online training site, Sync. Haven't signed up to the Adobe CC suite yet? Get Adobe Creative Cloud now.

We've already looked at the 12 Mac shortcuts every designer should know, but Sync's cheatsheets add plenty more to your creative tool belt. And if you're not an Apple user and you feel like you're missing out, take a look at our best cheap Apple laptop deals and see how you can switch over affordably.

Covering basic actions such as saving, all the way through to more advanced functions like aligning objects and drawing shapes, Sync's shortcuts will not only save you time, they'll make your workflow smoother too. Simply press the combination of keys on your Apple keyboard and these shortcuts will do the work for you.

So without further ado, check out the shortcuts below. Don't forget that you can click on the images to take a closer look at them.

Few things are more satisfying than hitting save (Image credit: Sync)

Drawing is made simple with these shortcuts (Image credit: Sync)

These will help you to keep track of your layers (Image credit: Sync)

Take the tedium out of aligning with these commands (Image credit: Sync)

Want more Adobe XD tips and tricks? Check out our guide to the Adobe XD plugins you need to know.

