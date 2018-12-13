Adobe's free daily icons are a festive treat

Unless you've been purposefully hiding yourself away over the last few weeks like The Grinch, it can't have escaped your attention that a little celebration called Christmas is just around the corner. (How's your shopping going?) To help get you into the festive spirit, Adobe has been giving away daily sets of free seasonal animated icons.

Produced in partnership with Iconfinder, the free sets of animated icons are available between Dec 10-14 as part of a giveaway called #WeekofIcons. These cheerful icons are the perfect way to liven up your projects at this time of year, so be sure to download them for free while you can.

The #WeekofIcons also sees the animation experts explain the tips and tricks behind their work. Sets and tutorials are unlocked each day of the week, and if you want to access them simply head over to the #WeekofIcons page. Alternatively, you can follow Adobe Illustrator on Facebook or Twitter.

Get a glimpse of what's on offer below.

Keep yourself toasty warm with these icons by Monkik

This set by Roundicons looks good enough to eat

There's no business like snow business with this set from Mangsaabguru

Sooodesign made it snooow with their icons

It wouldn't be Christmas without a tree, so why not use this one by Chanut is Industries?

