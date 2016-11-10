Affinity Photo launches on Windows

The good times continue to roll for Windows users as Affinity Photo has just been made available to download in a free public beta. This represents the first opportunity for PC users to get their hands on the award-winning professional photo editor, which has previously only been available for Macs.

With the Windows version matching the Mac download feature-to-feature, including real-time results, non-destructive editing, RAW processing and end-to-end colour management as standard, Affinity Photo packs all the accuracy and quality necessary to make beautiful images spring to life.

On top of this, the beta version also comes with new features available in Affinity Photo's next major update. These features include an advanced HDR merge that produces full 32-bit linear colour space images, focus stacking to bring depth to multiple combined images, bath processing for a faster workflow, and what's being cryptically teased as an all new way to edit 360 degree images.

Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Affinity developer Serif, says: “When we started developing our Affinity apps nearly seven years ago one of the key aims was to be cross-platform, so this is a huge milestone for us. Because we did plan this from the beginning we made nearly all of our back-end code – the core engine of Affinity, if you like – completely operating system independent.

“This not only means that file compatibility between the two platforms is 100% perfect, but all the power, performance, tools and accuracy which have really set us apart on Mac are there for Windows users to enjoy now too.”