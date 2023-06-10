These AI-generated QR code designs are pretty incredible

We've seen all sorts of weird and wonderful uses of AI over the last few months, from terrifyingly realistic deepfakes to expanded album covers. But while AI-generated QR codes might not sound the most exciting use of the tech, they're actually pretty stunning to look at. Oh, and they work.

A Redditor has shared a series of artistic QR code designs created using Stable Diffusion, mostly inspired by anime and manga art. And while they're a far cry from the blocky, simplistic codes we're used to, they're fully functional. (Looking for more AI art? Check out the weirdest art created with AI.)

While QR codes are normally a means to an end (the end normally being a website), these, created by Redditor r/nhcia, are artworks in their own right. Like that absurd QR code wristwatch, it's one of the more novel uses of functional tech we've seen.

"Wow they all work. That's insane," one user comments, while another adds, calmly, "This. THIS. This is art. This is beautiful. This means something. The fact that it works makes it genius. I feel like I’m looking at the start of a new generation in art, watching something new and fresh and incredible. The blending of formats, of expectations, is just amazing."

While artistic QR codes are pretty innocuous, we've seen AI image generation cause plenty of controversy in recent months. From competition winners to AI-generated book covers, artificially generated artworks are nothing if not contentious right now. Perhaps that's why Adobe is so keen to "do the right thing" with AI art.