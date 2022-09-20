Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?

Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.

A quick scroll down this page and you'll see that there currently some decent deals on various Amazon devices. Some are not as good as we saw in Prime Day, and there's the odd one that's actually better! However, we do expect the best deals to come up later this year, is indeed there is a second Amazon retail event, as rumoured.

If you want to find out more about the rumours, and have a look at a breakdown of the best deals in this July's Amazon Prime Day, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals page. We've also got a pretty good roundup of the best Apple Prime Day deals too.

The best Amazon Prime device deals: US

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10: This probably won't be the best deal that you're going to see on the 3rd Gen Echo Dot (especially with rumours of a second Amazon retail event on the cards this year). But it's still a decent saving worth checking out.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 | £$84.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55: This is actually a better deal right now than the $35 deal that we saw on the Echo Show 5 in July's Prime Day. Sure, this deal may show up again in the proposed second Amazon retail event, but we're not sure it's going to be bettered.



(opens in new tab) Fire HD 8 tablet: Best price: $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

WE're going to be totally honest – there is currently no deal on the Fire HD 8 right now, and this is only the best price that we can find. However, we do expect some really good discounts later in the year.



(opens in new tab) Blink Mini: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10: Get 29% off this compact device that lets you monitor your home wherever you are. This security camera sends alerts to your smartphone whenever it detects motion and should give you great peace of mind whenever you are out.



(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: You can get 38% off the Kindle Paperwhite when you order it in the next few hours. This model is waterproof – meaning it's ideal for reading at the beach or in the bath. And it has a long battery life, too, making it ideal for long journeys.



(opens in new tab) Ring video doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140: Make big savings when you buy this bundle, which gives you a smart video doorbell that lets you monitor your door from wherever you are, with an Echo Show 5 thrown in. Don't miss this top deal.



The best Amazon Prime device deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (3 gen) | £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £31: Now's your chance to get a nice £31 off the original price of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. With Alexa, your Echo Dot can play music, check the weather and much more.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Bulb| £99.98 £38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: This is the biggest Amazon device saving that you'll find right now – the latest Echo Dot plus Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Smart Bulb, for well under its original price.





(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: You can save a huge 50% off this Echo Show, with its 8-inch HD screen, Alexa run video calling and messaging device. It's a perfect addition to your smart home, and right now, a absolute steal at only £59.99.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40: A slight bit cheaper than the Show 8, but still plenty smart, the Show 5 is a 5.5-inch smart display with Alexa ready to help. Take 32% off the price, and you've got yourself a bargain.



(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40: This 6-inch HD ebook reader has 8GB of storage for all your favourite books, and as it's waterproof, it's perfect for taking out around the pool or in the bath, whether that for a read or making the most of Audible.



(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 tablet: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: You can save £60 on this highly capable Fire HD 10 tablet, which comes with 32GB of storage. It's the ideal tablet for web browsing and streaming, and has Alexa support, too. Other Fire tablets (opens in new tab) are also discounted.



(opens in new tab) Blink Mini: £34.99 £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10: Get 29% off this compact device and feel safe in the knowledge that the Blink Mini is handling your home security. This security camera sends alerts to your smartphone whenever it detects motion.



(opens in new tab) Ring video doorbell 3: £179 £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60: This smart video doorbell lets you monitor your door from wherever you are, and is easy to set up and install. There's a massive £60 off making this an absolute bargain.





There are rumours that there's going to be a second Amazon-specific deals event this year

