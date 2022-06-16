Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates released

Amazon has finally revealed the dates for Prime Day 2022. The retail giant's flagship discount event will begin at 00:01 (GMT) on Tuesday 12 July and, as usual, run for 48 hours, coming to a close on Wednesday 13 July. Not far off our prediction of the 18 to 19 July – and a week earlier can't be a bad thing.

But with early deals trickling in for Prime members from June 21, things are kicking off a lot sooner. So if you've had your eye on some new creative kit but want it at a discount (we know money is tight at the moment), bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals page. We'll be updating it regularly, as and when we spy any deals you need to know about.

We hope to see decent offers on everything from tech to traditional art materials, and Amazon-owned platforms like Audible and Amazon Music. If previous years are anything to go by, there are genuinely good discounts out there but you do need to be discerning to sniff them out, which is where we can help. It's also worth taking note of the ability to win prizes through buying from small businesses between 21 June and 11 July on Amazon (a nice way of supporting other creatives).

To take advantage of the whole event, make sure you're signed up to Prime. Not an Amazon Prime member? It's easy and free to sign up (opens in new tab), and you can cancel at any time during the initial 30-day trial period with no strings attached. This means you can use Prime for the Prime Day event and cancel afterwards with no penalty. You can learn more about Prime Day on Amazon's Prime Day (opens in new tab) page.

