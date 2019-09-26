New Apple iPad arrives in stores – and we can't believe how cheap it is!

When it comes to tablets, Apple arguably dominates the market. And the company looks set to maintain that position with the arrival of its 10.2-inch iPad. The new version of the company's most popular model, which is half an inch taller and boasts a new Smart Connector (for compatibility with the Smart Keyboard), is now available online and in selected stores.

When it comes to product updates, this all looks fairly standard for Apple, until you get to the price, that is. It's rare to see Apple products at a cost one might refer to as affordable (which is why we're already keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday iPad deals). But despite the newly updated, significantly bigger device, Apple has maintained the model's entry-level pricing.

The new 10.2-inch iPad, which features Apple Pencil support and is powered by Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip, starts at $329 for Wi-Fi models or $499 for those including cellular data. Those in education wanting to get their hands on the device can do so for as little as $299!

These are the kind of prices we'd typically only see as part of the best Apple Black Friday deals, so to have them set at retail is a great result for consumers, and creatives in particular. Not only is the extra screen space is a big draw, literally, for artists and designers, it's more portable than ever, weighing just one pound, according to the Apple newsroom.

(Image credit: Apple)

Add all of this up and it's hard to see how anyone can compete with this entry-level device, in terms of both power, functionality and now cost. We'll have a full review on the new iPad coming soon, so stay tuned.

You can order the 10.2-inch iPad via the Apple online store now, and it will appear on shelves in selected Apple stores by the end of this week (varies by country and region). After a different iPad model? Here are the best iPad deals in your area: