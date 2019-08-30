Apple shares how AirPod users personalise their cases – and they look amazing!

Unless you've been living in an Amish village for the last couple of decades, you'll know that Apple products are sleek, clean, and powerfully understated. And while this means that its devices look cool and minimalist, it also means they're a blank canvas waiting to be customised. And that's just what Apple celebrates in this new video.

If you're an iPhone user – and we can't blame you if you are, what with all those free iPhone apps for designers – you might listen to your device with AirPods. These wireless headphones are housed in cute little charging cases, which are made even more adorable with a bit of personalisation.

Crafty AirPod owners have made them their own with charming heart decals, knitted sleeves, and even keychains. To celebrate its community's creativity, Apple in South Korea has compiled this supercut of super-sweet modifications.

Cool, huh?

Of course we could see some more changes on the way for the iPhone. A recently released invitation to an Apple event hints at the launch of the iPhone 11, and has got people speculating as to whether it will feature a new colourful logo. Now that's a design detail we would really love to see.

