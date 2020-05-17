The new Apple tablet rumours everyone's talking about

2020 has been a strange one, to say the least. But that hasn't stopped Apple releasing all manner of new products, including a new iPad Pro. But right now, the Pro isn't the only iPad on Apple fans' minds.

Until recently, iPad Mini fans would be forgiven for thinking that Apple had forgotten about them. The iPad Mini 4 languished without an update for years until 2019 saw the unexpected arrival of a new model – albeit with just a few internal tweaks. But if new leaks are to be believed, the tiny tablet could soon be in line for a much bigger upgrade.

According to MacRumours, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed in a note to investors that Apple is currently working on two new iPads: a 10.8-inch model, and an 8.5 to 9-inch model. And while this is the only information currently available, it suggests big change could be afoot for the iPad Mini in particular, and it could be great news for tablet-toting creatives (check out our best drawing apps for iPad if that's you).

While there may have been five iterations of the iPad Mini so far, the screen size has stayed put at 7.9 inches throughout. But talk of a 8.5 to 9-inch model could suggests a brand new display size for the iPad Mini – the biggest change since the device first appeared in 2012. For digital artists who prefer the portability of the Mini, an extra inch-or-so of screen size could make a huge difference.

The iPad Mini received a modest update last year (Image credit: Apple)

So how will Apple achieve the larger display? We'd say there are two obvious options – either the iPad itself gets bigger (which would seem counterproductive for a 'mini' device), or the bezels around the display are reduced. If that happens, perhaps we'll even see an iPad Mini with a similar edge-to-edge display to the iPad Pro. Now we're talking.

The prospect of an iPad Mini Pro (or is that iPad Pro Mini?) could be truly exciting for creatives – if we saw features such as Apple Pencil 2 support and the smooth ProMotion refresh rate inside much more portable package, it could end up being a dream device for digital artists on the go. We love the portability of the current Mini (read our iPad Mini review) but find the display a little small for drawing. A Pro-like design could provide the best of both worlds.

And now for the bad news: according to Kuo, this potentially perfect device won't be with us until the first half of 2021. But don't worry, you've still got plenty of iPad options until then. With its Magic Keyboard and trackpad support, the 2020 iPad Pro is practically a MacBook replacement. And if convenience is key, the iPad Mini 5 is still a hugely powerful and portable machine. Check out today's best iPad deals below, or browse the full iPad range at Apple.

