Today could be the best day EVER to get a cheap Apple Watch deal

The Apple Watch Series 3 might have come out in 2017, but it's still a great bit of kit to own. And today might just be the best day to buy one, with Amazon knocking a whopping £84 off the 38mm, GPS Apple Watch Series 3 model. This incredible discount takes the price of this powerful smartwatch down to just £195!

With rumours already rife about the Apple Watch Series 6 being released later this year, it's no surprise to see deals on its older sibling. But this is saving far exceeded our expectations. we're seeing this amazing deals on its older sibling. The Apple Watch Series 3 has many of the features of the more recent Series 5 at a fraction of the price. In the US? The upcoming 4th July sales are already rolling in, with epic Apple Watch deals included.

Apple Watch Series 3 deal: Save £84!

Apple Watch Series 3 | 38mm |GPS | £279 £195 at Amazon

Save £84: This Apple Watch Series 3 is a great bargain, offering 18 hours continuous use and bright 38mm screen size. The device is powered by watchOS 5 and comes complete with GPS, an aluminium case and optical heart sensor. View Deal

Across the pond, in the US Best Buy is offering a great deal that includes Apple Music free for four months...

Apple Watch Series 3 | 38mm | $199 at Best Buy

Get Apple Music free for 4 months (new subscribers only): This brand new 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 isn't reduced, but this is the lowest price you'll find this model. Plus, this deal from Best Buy include Apple Music free for four months. View Deal

