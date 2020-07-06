Great 4th July sale 2020 still on! Amazing Independence Day deals while they last

The 4th July sales are in full swing and there are some incredible bargains just waiting to be snapped up. Retailers across the US are celebrating Independence Day, offering wealth of savings on everything from a shiny new laptop and smartwatches, to mattresses and home furnishings.

Below, you'll find our pick of the best 4th July sales, plus some quick links to popular retailers so you can browse the sales at your leisure. Remember – this will be the last big US sale event until Amazon Prime Day 2020, so be sure to make the most of the deals while they last!

The best Apple deals available now

Adorama – laptops, monitors and more with up to $300 savings

– laptops, monitors and more with up to $300 savings Amazon – big savings on home items and appliances

– big savings on home items and appliances Apple – save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins

– save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins B&H Photo – loads of deals, including $200 off MacBook Pro

– loads of deals, including $200 off MacBook Pro Best Buy – save up to $250 on Windows laptops

– save up to $250 on Windows laptops Dell – up to $250 off its brilliant range of laptops

– up to $250 off its brilliant range of laptops HP – $400 off HP Pavilion laptop, plus loads more

– $400 off HP Pavilion laptop, plus loads more Mattress Firm - get top-rated mattress brands for up to 50% off!

- get top-rated mattress brands for up to 50% off! Microsoft – save up to $500 on select Surface Pro models

– save up to $500 on select Surface Pro models Nectar – amazing deals on mattresses, up to $300 savings

– amazing deals on mattresses, up to $300 savings Tomtops – up to 68% off smart phones, plus a huge range of accessories

Best 4th July sales: Our pick

Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB : $459.99 | $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: Get $100 off the price of this 10-2-inch iPad when you sign up to a two-year contract with Verizon. Want to spread the cost? There's a monthly $14.99 option too!

View Deal

Apple iPad Air | 2019 | 64GB: $499 | $469 at Amazon

Save $30: Finding discounts on any Apple products is rare, so this modest saving on a brand new iPad Air is seriously worth considering. Looking for more iPad deals? Don't miss our round up of the best Apple Amazon Prime Day offers. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover | $909.98 | $599.99 at Microsoft

Save $309.99: Save a tidy sum on this bundle, which includes the highly-rated 2-in-1 Surface Pro and Type Cover. The Pro's 12.3-inch Full HD Touchscreen, 4GB memory and 128GB SSD make this deal unmissable.View Deal

Apple iPad mini | Wi-Fi | 256GB | $549.00 | $499.00 at Amazon

Save $50: The iPad mini may be compact but it delivers brilliant speed and an impressive battery life of 13 hours. Given the 2019 model houses the A12 bionic chip, this is a rare discount that's not to be missed.View Deal

HP 340S G7 Notebook PC | $1,146 | $458.40 at HP

Save $687.60: This beautifully designed, thin and light laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro 64, and a 14-inch HD display, utilising Intel UHD Graphics. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, and boasts a long battery life and super fast charge. With a $687 saving, this is the best 4th deal we've seen! View Deal

Apple Watch | Series 3 | $279 | $199 at Best Buy

Save $80: The Apple Watch Series 3 is going for $199 right now at Best Buy – that's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop | $1,249.99 | $1,149.99 at Dell

Save $100: The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favourite laptops at Creative Bloq, and this deal will save you a tidy $100. The laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, gives 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

View Deal

Boltune Bluetooth earbuds | $59.99 | $35.09 at Amazon

Save $24.90: This is a great saving on wireless earbuds that make the most of the advanced Bluetooth 5.0 tech, offering a high-fidelity, stable connection, and which are sweat- and water-proof. Add the 10 per cent off coupon to bring the price down from the sale price.

View Deal

Alienware Gaming Laptop | $1,794.99 | $1,249.99 at Dell

Save $545: Repeat after us: 'this is a saving of over $500!' This insanely fast, gamer-specific laptop has amazing reviews from serious gamers, proving that the m1 R1 model, with its 15.6-inch, 16GB RAM and 256GB solid state drive, is an incredible steal.

View Deal

4th July laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 Laptop | $1, 249.99 | $1,149.99 at Dell

Save $120: The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favourite laptops at Creative Bloq, and this is a great deal on it. The laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, gives 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. You can also save a handy $50 on a lower spec model .

View Deal

4th July iPad deals

Apple iPad Pro | $1,399.99 | $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: This neat $100 off a iPad Pro gives an unusual Apple saving, and it's one not to miss. With its 1TB SSD, WiFi and 12.9-inch screen, it's an absolute bargain.

View Deal

iPad Pro | 12.9-inch | 1TB | 2018 | $1,549 | $1,399

Save $150: This is a great saving from the higher-end iPad Pro, with a massive 1TB memory, and a lightning speed A12X Bionic 64-Bit Octa-Core + M12 Coprocessor. A perfect tablet for digital drawing, and all sorts of media consumption. View Deal

iPad | 128GB | Latest Model | $429.99 | $329.99 at Best Buy

EXPIRED: If you want more storage on your iPad, this 128GB model offers the biggest saving on an iPad that we've seen so far. Beautiful Space Gray, and glorious Retina display guarantee that this is one of the best tablets on the market right now.View Deal

4th July TV deals

Samsung 58-inch | QLED | 4K | $899.99 | $797.99

Save $102: This massive Smart TV is currently going for $100 under the retails price over at Amazon, but its in-built Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR that ensure glorious colours will ensure the deal won't be around for long. View Deal

Sony 49-inch | 4K Ultra HD | $749.99 | $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: This feature-packed Sony model is a fantastic 49-inch, 4K Smart TV. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities, and the massive 49-inch display will pick out all the details you want from your favourite shows, films and games.View Deal

LG 70-inch | LED | 4K | $799.99 | $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150: The LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV has a $150 price cut at Best Buy at the moment. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Insignia 32-inch | Smart HDTV | $149.99 | $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $60: This 32-inch model from Insignia is currently going for under $90, and with its LED TV and two HDMI inputs, you can enjoy your favourite multimedia on it for a great price.View Deal

4th July mattress deals

DreamCloud | $200 off mattresses + free accessories

Save $200: There's a blanket $200 off all DreamCloud mattresses, plus free sheets, pillows, and mattress protector (worth over $350!), for a limited time. Twins cost $899 with the deal!

Deal ends 4th July.View Deal

Nectar | $399 free accessories with every mattress

Save $399: The Nectar memory foam mattresses are specifically designed to hug your body and keep you cool. Right now, you can get $399 worth of free accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and premium pillowcases, with every mattress purchased.

Deal ends 4th July.View Deal

AmeriSleep mattress sale | 30% off any mattress and accessories

AmeriSleep has a whopping 30% discount across its entire range of mattresses with code AS30, which equates to over $500 off certain products. The 30% offer extends to sleep accessories, and adjustable bed bundles too.

Saatva matress sale| $200 off any $1000 purchase

Save $200: If you're looking for a luxury mattress, Saatva is a great choice, and the 4th July sale offers a dreamy discount of $200 if you spend a grand.

Deal ends 4th July.View Deal

When do 4th July sales start?

Retailers started slashing prices from mid-June, and many of them will keep sales going until long after the 4th July day. In previous years, savings have been made live up until the end of July, so keep this page bookmarked and we'll be sure to let you know exactly what the best deals are, and when they'll run until.

And remember – with Amazon Prime Day being pushed back to maybe September, this year's 4th July sales will probably be even more popular than ever before.

Where are the best 4th July sales happening?

There will be a lot of retailers from all sorts of specialisms getting involved in the sales – from clothing to gadgets – but here at Creative Bloq, we'll be focusing on the tech side of things (plus mattresses, because we all need a good sleep!). We're going to bring you the latest and best bargains on tablets, laptops, monitors, headphones, and TVs out there. So stay tuned!