Hot 4th July deal: Incredible HP laptop offer sees price cut to just $458

With just over a week to go until Independence Day, the 4th July deals are ramping up. Today, HP has kicked 4th July sales off early with an incredible deal that knock its popular G7 Notebook PC laptop down to just $458.40 – that's an enormous $687.60 off the regular retail price ($1,146)!

It's the biggest saving that we've seen so far on the (pre) 4th July sale, but it's not the only one. HP has opened up shop with deals on a range of products, including printers. It is also offering a 66% discount on gaming bundles, which includes headphones, keyboard and mouse for under $50.

But for creatives who need a powerful, beautifully built laptop, this epic G7 Notebook deal is seriously worth considering. Need different specs? Check out our round-up of the best laptops for graphic design for some equally capable options.

HP laptop deal: Save almost $700!

HP 340S G7 Notebook PC | $1,146 | $458.40 at HP

Save $687.60: This beautifully designed, thin and light laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro 64, and a 14-inch HD display, utilising Intel UHD Graphics. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, and boasts a long battery life and super-fast charge. With a $687 saving, it's an absolute steal. View Deal

As mentioned above, that's not the only amazing offer on HP products right now. Here are our best picks:

