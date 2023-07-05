These Vision Pro accessories make the Apple headset look way more fun

Apple Vision Pro, the tech giant's first 'spatial computing' VR/AR headset, isn't due for release until next year, but you can already start thinking about what accessories you'll choose to match with the device (if you happen to have any cash left over after paying the $3,500 price tag, that is).

The final models haven't been produced, but Casetify has revealed prototypes for a range of fetching third-party accessories that will let you personalise your headset. And they include the kind of retro beaded glasses chain that's allegedly been making a comeback, so you'll be able to rock your Vision Pro like it's a pair of Emmanuelle Khanh sunglasses (see our pick of the best VR headsets for current options and don't miss our Apple Prime Day round-up for Apple bargains).

With these accessories, we'll be wearing our Vision Pros to the beach (Image credit: Casetify)

Casetify has got in quick with its announcement of a range of accessories for Vision Pro, a device that Apple only officially confirmed and revealed to the masses at WWDC23 last month. It will release them under the new Bounce Vision brand, which takes its name from Casetify's protective Bounce iPhone cases, and it promises "plenty of customization options".

These include a Bounce Vision lineup of changeable headbands, neck straps, protective bumper-style cases for the external display and cushions for the eyepiece. “Our mission is to empower self-expression, and Bounce Vision is here to do just that,” says CEO and co-founder Wes Ng.

Image 1 of 2 Casetify promises lots of colours for its Vision Pro accessories (Image credit: Casetify) A close up of a prototype (Image credit: Casetify)

It seems like there are going to be tons of options, which we should perhaps be grateful for if the rumours that Apple may not even include the Vision Pro top strap in the price turn out to be true. Like the Vision Pro itself, there's no release date for the accessories yet, but we assume they'll be ready to drop as soon as the headset itself is released. In the meantime, we'll have to make do with the best smart glasses.