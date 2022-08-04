This awesome Apple Watch deal knocks $60 off the RRP

It's not often we see savings on Apple products directly from Apple themselves, but luckily other retailers regularly slash the prices of the popular wearable. That's why we're pretty excited to see this deal from Adorama where the Apple Watch Series 7 is now down from $399 to just $334.99. (opens in new tab)



The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest instalment in the wearable line. It has a 20% larger screen size than its predecessors, the Apple Watch 6 and the SE. Track your fitness, have easy access to notifications and even regulate your sleep schedule; this smart watch does it all. You can also use the Apple Wallet app to pay for your purchases on the go with the flick of your wrist. Check out the best Apple watch apps for more ideas of how versatile this watch can be when it comes to apps.

This particular sale offers buyers the watch in a funky green aluminium casing with a clover band. It's important to mention this sale only applies to the GPS version of the watch, meaning you can only use the internet when you're on Wifi or close to your iPhone. However if you're wanting a cellular option, Adorama currently has a Series 7 Watch with cellular compatibility that is now under $500. (opens in new tab) If you want regular updates you on all the lowest Apple Watch Series 7 prices, we've also got just the page for you.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7: $399.00 $334.99 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

Save $64.01: This deal offers US buyers Apple's latest Apple Watch with a 16% saving. This specific sale includes the green aluminium casing measuring 41mm and the clover sport band.



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 Cellular: $539.00 $499.99 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

Save $39.01: Looking Cellular functionality? This particular deal includes the midnight Aluminum Case and midnight sport band. Measuring 45mm, it's also the biggest screen-size Apple offer for their wearables.



If you're outside of the US, you can find the best deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 below wherever you're based.

Related articles: