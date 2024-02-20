$200 off the Asus ROG Ally makes it a serious Steam Deck rival

Gamers: You won't want to miss this one. I've found an amazing deal on the ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC that's now only $399.99 at Best Buy with an impressive $200 off the original price.

This console from ASUS is a serious rival to the popular Valve Steam Deck, considered one of the best handheld consoles for gamers, and this epic deal brings the price down to more budget-friendly territory. In our review of the ASUS ROG Ally, we found that it's more of a gaming companion than a reliable PC. However, it runs a full version of Windows 11 paired with some impressive hardware, so it wouldn't be out of the question to use it as a photo editing workstation either.

I've been eyeing up the opportunity to embrace PC gaming fully for a while, and I've even considered the $199 PlayStation Portal as my replacement handheld console for commuting to work, since I love my PlayStation 5 console. I'm even tempted to ditch my Nintendo Switch for the ASUS handheld instead, especially with new rumours of the Switch 2/Pro looming over us.

The truth is, even the best Nintendo Switch games just aren't cutting it for me these days, but the ASUS ROG Ally with the AMD RyzenTM Z1 series processor could be a game-changer for reigniting my desire to game on the go, and this deal is seriously tempting me to impulse buy it.

Today's best ASUS ROG Ally deals

ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming console

Was: $599.99

Now: $399.99

Save: $200 Overview: The ASUS ROG Ally is more than just a pretty handheld PC. It's packed with power for reliable gaming on the go – or docked to a TV/monitor (just like a Switch!). The difference is that instead of playing Mario Kart, the world is your oyster with the ASUS ROG Ally, as it runs on Windows 11 and can connect to pretty much every PC games platform (including Steam, Epic Games Store, EA Play, and Xbox Game Pass). Key features: Display: 7-inch Full HD (1080p) LED IPS touchscreen| Refresh Rate: 120 Hz|Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1| Graphics: AMD Radeon RDNA 3 |Storage: 512GB SSD| RAM: 16GB | OS: Windows |Sound: Dolby Atmos | Microphone: Yes, integrated | Battery: | Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack|Weight: 680g. Release date: June 13, 2023 Price history: This handheld gaming PC is a direct rival to the Valve Steam Deck, and is more affordable than the latest Lenovo Legion Go handheld ($699) too. The deal above makes the ASUS ROG Ally a perfect budget gaming PC, and is the cheapest we've seen this console since launch. Price check: ASUS: $399.99 | Amazon: $554.99 Review consensus: We put this handheld PC through its paces during our review, and found that the battery life wasn't really up to scratch, and that Windows 11 can be a bit fiddly on a 7-inch touchscreen, despite clever customisations to the OS. Aside from that, we liked that it was light and portable, with impressive benchmarking scores. GamesRadar+: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

