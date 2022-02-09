Bandai Namco gets a new logo (again)

Well-established brands don't often update their logo – why fix something that's not broken, right? But when they do, a lot of planning usually goes into the design to make sure it coincides with the brand's values and aesthetic. These redesigns don't always meet the mark, which Bandai Namco has unfortunately learnt the hard way.

Back in October, the video game company gave its logo a refresh, scrapping its famous red and orange look for a magenta speech bubble. But the new look didn't go down well with, err, anyone really, and gamers began reacting to the logo with some good old-fashioned Twitter slander. So to combat the jokes, Bandai Namco has given the redesign a new look by changing its colour (see below).

Red is the new magenta (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

When Bandai Namco last updated its logo, it explained that the original magenta colour was to represent diversity and create a fun impression. According to NintendoLife, the company has swapped the pink for a red shade after sending questionnaires out to employees.

Bandai Namco explains that, "For the motif colour, we sent questionnaires to employees around the world to gather their thoughts about words that express images associated with the aims of the Group." And with those results, Bandai Namco chose the new red shade that supposedly is "enthusiastic, fun, active, and bold".

We weren't huge fans of the logo when it was released in October, as it was a little too simplistic, but we think the red colour has improved the design. The red shade has made the design look a lot smarter, but now it reminds us of the Nintendo logo. While we appreciate the fact that Bandai Namco has listened to its unhappy fans, we still think that if we didn't know the brand, we would have no idea that the logo represents a video game company.

Perhaps the frequent logo updates are to keep the brand in the limelight in the lead up to the highly-anticipated release of the Elden Ring game (make sure you have one of the best games consoles to support the game when it comes out). We're sure if the designers followed our 15 golden rules of logo design, they wouldn't have had to update the design four months later.

