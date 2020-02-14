Banksy confirms new Bristol Valentine's Day graffiti is his

Banksy has confirmed that a new piece of Bristol graffiti many are associating with Valentine's Day is his work. Or at least, he posted about it on Instagram at midnight on 14 February. The caption-less image is probably about as much information as we're going to get from the mysterious street artist.

The artwork on the side of a house in Bristol's Barton Hill shows a young girl firing roses from a slingshot, creating an explosion of petals that looks not unlike a blood splatter, but is actually made up of spray-painted ivy. You can count on Banksy to bring satire to pretty much any holiday (see his comment on homelessness over Christmas here).

Like many of our favourite street art examples, the artwork has already had a piece of perspex placed over it, presumably to protect it from being vandalised. Although according to the BBC, this piece of plastic has already been stolen, along with the flowers placed on the road sign.

The graffiti was brought to our attention by James P. Bullock, yesterday morning on Twitter, who had noticed people with scaffolding on the same building earlier in the day. It's in Banksy's trademark style, and the line drawing of the young girl is similar to the girl in his famed work, Balloon Girl.

The people of Bristol have already been crowding round Marsh Lane to get photos of the Banksy. If you're in the area, check out our street photography tips in order to get the best shot. And get yourself one of the best camera phones while you're at it.

