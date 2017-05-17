Topics

Become a pro games artist with 3D World #222

By () 3D  

Read 3D World issue 222 to get pro advice on how to break into the game art industry.

Discover how to create responsive environments in UE4 and SpeedTree with unmissable artist insights, and how to speed up your workflow and sculpt faster in ZBrush. Plus, we bring you exclusive insight into the pro game art industry, including must-read advice from the experts. 

This issue, become a pro games artist. We speak to the studios behind Star Citizen and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice to hear about the industry-changing technology being used and their top-tips for breaking into the game art industry. Plus, there's an expansive interview with the Marvel artists behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Readers will also find 37 pages of training, video tutorials and assets free to download with the issue. There are tutorials on creating a weapon in 3ds Max, building responsive environments in UE4, adding realistic shading to a cartoon, and much more.  

Once again, the team has partnered with Pluralsight to offer a free four-hour video course on game prop modelling –  the download includes the full video course and project files.

Also in 3D World 222…

  • The VFX secrets behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • V-Ray 3.5 for 3ds Max, DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and Phoenix FD 3.0 for Maya reviewed
  • How to build responsive snow scenes in UE4
  • A Rookies competition showcase
VFX secrets of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Press start on your game art career

Career advice from the team behind Hellblade

Make fast foliage in SpeedTree

Build a weapon in 3DS Max

Make your mark in snow-filled environments

Rookies Special showcase

Your CG problems solved

