Apple AirPods sale: the best Apple AirPods deals in October 2019

Apple AirPods are true wireless headphones for the iPhone, iPad or iPod, and if you're keen to grab a pair, we've rounded up the very best Apple AirPod deals.

First released in 2016, the Apple AirPods are Bluetooth-powered true wireless earpods that pack some brilliant tech into their small, stylish, bodies. Since the initial launch, the AirPods have become incredibly popular, and they are Apple's biggest selling accessories – in 2018 alone they sold 35 million units.

So, why are they so popular? Well, first of all, that 'true wireless' tech is all the rage at the moment. What this means is that each AirPod is completely wireless – unlike many wireless headphones and earpods that have a wire connecting the left and right earphone. This makes them discrete and comfortable to use (and you could argue easier to lose), but that's not the only reason for their popularity.

They also include powerful noise reduction technology in the built-in microphone, which filters out even the noisiest of background sounds. Support for Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, is included, and there are built-in accelerometers and optical sensors that lets the AirPods know when they are removed from your ears – automatically pausing music playback.

Designers and digital artists will love the AirPods. Not only are they stylish, but you can make and receive calls with them, and they work with a whole host of Apple products. Not just the aforementioned iPhones, iPads and iPods, but also the Apple Watch and Macs and MacBooks as well (see our best Black Friday Apple deals post for the best prices on all the above).

Due to the tech inside – and the huge popularity of the devices – Apple AirPods can be quite expensive, and deals few and far between. However, we've rounded up the very best AirPod sales right here on this page, so if you're looking for the best price for Apple AirPods, you've come to the right place.

The best Apple AirPods (2019) deals

This year, Apple brought out an updated version of the Apple AirPods that come with a number of excellent new features, including hands-free 'Hey Siri' functionality, which lets you communicate with Apple's virtual assistant without having to press anything on your iPhone or on the AirPods themselves, though you can still double-tap the AirPods to bring up Siri if you wish.

The Apple AirPods (2019) also pair faster with your devices, so you can set them up to work with your gadgets even quicker than before, This is thanks to the new H1 chip inside the updated AirPods, which allows "AirPods [to] deliver up to two times faster switching between active devices”, and are “50% faster when transferring a call to your AirPods”, and “deliver 30% lower gaming latency,” according to Apple.

You can also wirelessly charge the new AirPods with the new wireless charging case - but this is sold seperately.

Apart from those new features, the Apple AirPods (2019) are very similar to the original AirPods, with 20 hour battery life and excellent sound quality.

The best Apple AirPods deals with case included

The AirPods case is an essential accompaniment to the AirPods. Not only does it keep you from losing the AirPods quite so easily (due to how small they are), but it keeps them safe as you carry them around.

Even more usefully, the AirPods case holds a battery, allowing you to charge the AirPods when not in use, allowing you to fully charge the AirPods four times. You plug the case into a USB port or power adapter, and a little LED light lets you know when its battery is full.

And, as we mentioned above, the new AirPod case can wirelessly charge the AirPods (2019), which means you don't need to even insert the AirPods into the case to top them up.

Because the case is so essential, it's frustrating that Apple doesn't always sell the case along with the AirPods. So, if you want the best deals for both the AirPods and the case, check out the deals below.

When is the best time to get the best Apple AirPod deals?

As we mentioned before, the popularity of the AirPods means that you don't often see huge discounts. However, there are certain times of the year when you're more likely to encounter AirPod deals.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 are two of the most likely times you'll see the best AirPod deals, as retailers around the world slash the prices of some of their most popular products.

In previous years, we've seen some decent savings on the AirPods for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and hopefully this year will be no different.

Black Friday 2019 is on November 29, with Cyber Monday following on December 2, so if you're on the lookout for AirPod deals, make sure you have those dates firmly circled in your diary.

In the run up to Christmas and the holiday season is another good time to hunt for Apple AirPod deals, as again many retailers will be cutting prices in a bid to win over customers in that highly competitive trading period.

You may also want to hunt for AirPod deals when Apple announces the next generation of its wireless earphones. This is because once Apple releases the new AirPods, prices for the older – yet still perfectly good – AirPods will drop.

The best deals for older AirPods

If you're not that bothered about getting the very latest generation of AirPods, then you're more likely to find some brilliant deals on the older AirPod models.

The latest 2019 model of the AIrPods wasn't a huge upgrade over the previous version – which is good news for bargain hunters as it means you can buy the older (cheaper) version without missing out on many new features. Crucially, audio quality remains the same as well.

Buying the older models is a great way of getting a great deal on a pair of AIrPods, and we've listed the top deals for older AirPods below.