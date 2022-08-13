There are just two days left to grab these huge Best Buy anniversary sale deals

It's the last weekend of the Best Buy anniversary sale, but luckily there are still some massive savings to be had on TVs and laptops. If you're quick, you can still save £500 on an HP Spectre 2-in-1 (opens in new tab) with brilliant specs, reduced from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99.

And if you're looking to upgrade your TV, you'll find it hard to find a better deal than $500 off a stunning 65in Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED TV (opens in new tab). That slashes the price of this massive premium screen by 20% from $2,499.99 to $1,999.99. And there are savings on smaller TVs too if you don't have the space for such a huge screen.

There's plenty more besides, including $60 off Apple Watch SE and up to $200 off the latest 2022 MacBook Pro. Just take a look at all of Best Buy's Apple deals (opens in new tab) for those, or see our pick of the best of the remaining Best Buy anniversary sale TV and laptop deals below. Hurry though, the sale ends on Sunday (14 August).

The best of the last Best Buy anniversary sale deals

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia 65in XR 4K OLED TV: $2,499 $1,999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500: This is one of the best TV deals we've seen for a while. With a 4K OLED screen, it offers a massive home entertainment upgrade, providing stunning contrast and detail. There are savings on smaller models too, so just click through to select the size you want.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85in Neo QLED 4K TV: $3,999.99 $3,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $700: Looking for an even bigger screen? Best Buy has some massive savings on very, very big and very impressive Samsung TV screens, including $700 off this 85in option. There are more smaller savings throughout the range.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65in 4K LED Smart Fire TV: $569.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $220: For a much more affordable TV, consider Best Buy's own Insignia brand. There are savings on a range of Insignia TVs, but the best deal in the Best Buy anniversary sale is $220 off this 65in 4K LED Smart Fire TV.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre 2-in-1 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500: This stunning 16in HP Spectre 2-in-1 comes with some powerful specs, packing an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB in storage space. This is a premium laptop, but with $500 this is a good deal for these specs.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400: If you don't need such powerful specs as those of the laptop above, Best Buy also has a massive saving on the Lenovos Yoga 7i, with 40% off. This is a solid 16in laptop for general everyday use, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP - ENVY 17.3in Laptop: $1,299,99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400: If you want a laptop with a large screen and don't fancy the 2-in-1 one form factor, Best Buy also has a big saving on this well-specced HP Envy, perfect for those who prefer a laptop with a larger screen to work comfortably in one location. With Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers great specs for this price.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,099,99 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300: With a 2-in-1, you get the best of both worlds: the operating system of a laptop with the portable touch screen of a tablet. The Surface Pro 8 is one of the most portable options around, and it's now exceptional value with $300 off the 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD configuration.

Looking for something else or not in the US? See all of the best current TV deals below.

Related articles: