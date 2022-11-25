We've found the best Cricut Maker 3 deal – save £166 on this unbelievable offer

Hobbycraft just stole a march on everyone this Black Friday with its incredible Cricut deal – it's matched every other retailer and has reduced the Cricut Maker 3 from £429.99 to £369 (opens in new tab) but has added in a Smart Materials Bundle worth £104.99. That's a fantastic saving of £166 on Cricut's newest and most powerful craft machine.

Hobbycraft is a UK site but US crafters can order and have this deal delivered, though at $506 it's honestly not the best deal for you. A better offer would be the Cricut Maker 3 Essentials Bundle at Cricut for $586.91 $399.99 (opens in new tab).

You can buy both separately in this weekend's Black Friday sale, and the Smart Materials Bundle has been reduced from £104.99 to £39 (opens in new tab) if you just want the materials package. And I'll be honest, both are on sale right now so you're essentially getting the Smart Materials for free – but outside of Black Friday that deal is huge.

If you want to find out more about why this machine is worth the money read our Cricut maker 3 review.

The best Cricut Maker 3 deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker 3 + Smart Materials Bundle: £535 £369 at Hobbycraft (opens in new tab)

Save £166: Cricut has just pipped everyone to the best Maker 3 offer – you get the Maker 3 and a Smart Materials bundle for a huge 31% discount. Both are reduced right now so the sale price to buy separately is less, but this is still a massive deal on this leading machine.

The best Cricut Maker 3 deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker 3: $429.99 $379.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save £50: If you're in the US the current Hobbycraft offer hasn't been matched, but you can still get a good $50 discount on Cricut Maker 3 at the official Cricut store. It's the standard current Cricut sale offer.

Not in the US or UK? See the best Cricut Maker 3 Black Friday deals in your region below.

