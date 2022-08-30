Are these the best print ads of the decade?

When it comes to voting for the best print ad of the decade there are some fantastic options from some of the biggest brands around, including McDonalds and BBC, that experiment with the medium. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards you can vote below for the best print ad of the last ten years.

The entire category shortlist is available at the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards vote now page, or visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website to read more about our new awards, and how all of the shortlists were created. Below is the final shortlist for the best print ad of the decade category, so scroll down and vote now!

















There have been some truly original print ads nominated in our shortlist, including the Type Only McDonald’s ad created by Monotype, the Moldy Whopper ad for Burger King made by INGO Stockholm/David and the IKEA Frakta Bag commercial that poked fun at fashion house Balenciaga's $2,145 / £2,000 look-alike tote bag.

You can find more great ads like these in our features on the best print ads of all time and the best satirical ads of the last decade. Once you've soaked up all of that knowledge, vote for your favourite in the shortlist above. Winners will be revealed the week beginning 12 September.

Read more: