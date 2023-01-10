Blink and you'll miss this awesome optical illusion

It's no secret that we at Creative Bloq love optical illusions – and this find is no exception. This head-scratcher of a video from TikTok user EnriquetheMagician has recently resurfaced and is once again tricking viewers' brains into seeing colours that aren't actually there.

The creator shows us a circle featuring three colours. After 30 seconds of focus on the circle it changes to greyscale – or at least it should, except our brains continue showing us colour. It's a clever illusion that causes our brain to perceive the grey space as the original colour – but be warned, as soon as you look away or blink, the colours will revert to their original grey tones. You can find more brain bogglers in our guide to the most mind-blowing illusions we've seen in the last year.

This isn't the first time we've seen an optical illusion that uses colour to fool our brains into seeing something that isn't really there. This mind-bending illusion (opens in new tab) features a clever grid that transforms the monochrome image into a fully coloured photo. If you want to create an illusion of your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

Read more: