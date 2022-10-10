This BMW vs Mercedes logo ad is driving Reddit wild

We've seen plenty of brand beef in our time, with corporations taking swipes at each other (to varying degrees of success). Get it right, and a brand can seriously undermine a competitor while raising a chuckle in the process. Here's one example that's currently going wild on Reddit.

The ad, ostensibly for BMW, shows the Mercedes logo transforming into the BMW logo as it starts spinning, with the motion blur turning the famous star into the famous propeller. It's currently the most popular post on Reddit's r/DesignPorn page – but we're not sure if it's quite as clever as it looks. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time).

It's certainly a strikingly simple design, and the monochrome colour scheme and minimal fonts lend an air of class to the whole thing. But as some Redditors have pointed out, delve a little deeper into the message and it isn't quite as clear as it seems which brand the ad is actually advertising.

On one hand, it's BMW, right? The top text reads 'Speed up to see us', suggesting that BMW vehicles are faster than Mercedes. But then again, the bottom tagline reads "Behind every authentic brand, there's a more authentic one," suggesting Mercedes is the more authentic foundation behind BMW. Is it a mighty self-own? And if so, which car should I buy? The logos are spinning, and so is my head. Thank goodness Audi hasn't decided to get involved and throw a fourth ring into the, er, ring.

And the explanation for the confusion is, probably, that this is a fan-made design. It doesn't appear to be traceable back to either brand or indeed any advertising agency. From a design perspective it's solid, but the concept is let down by the baffling copy.

Still, as some of the most recognisable designs in the world, car logos will always be fodder for budding creatives and concept artists. And when it comes to surprising logo histories, both BMW and Mercedes' designs are up there with the most fascinating.

Read more: