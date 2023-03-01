Hilarious graphic design feedback meme is painfully real

By Daniel Piper
published

"This is what I deal with on daily basis."

Bob Dylan poster with feedback notes
(Image credit: Grapheine)

Ah, feedback. It's the source of most graphic design memes, and dreaded by every artist at every level. Which probably explains why Design Twitter is currently going wild for an image depicting notes on a famous Milton Glaser artwork. 

Design legend Glaser created the iconic, psychedelic Bob Dylan poster in 1966 to promote the musician's upcoming Greatest Hits album. It now lives in the Museum of Modern Art – but apparently that doesn't mean it's immune from inane client feedback. (Looking for more design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of al time.)

From insisting that sponsor logos be added (in the agreed order) to a request for clouds in the background ("Hope, future..."), the feedback will be all too familiar to designers who've dealt with a difficult client (opens in new tab). "This is what I deal with on daily basis," one user comments, while another adds, "Painfully accurate. Loved this poster growing up."

The parody comes from a series by branding agency Graphéine (opens in new tab) imagining clients' feedback on various famous posters. If you're looking for more design laughs, check out the best graphic design memes around.

