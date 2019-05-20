Books form doors to magical worlds in Penguin campaign

Penguin has found a clever way to convey the magic of reading in its latest print ad campaign. The ads capture, in detail, the literary worlds contained in five classic novels, with each book's cover representing the doorway.

Finding a new slant on such well-known tales is no mean feat, but the campaign manages just that, by focusing on the ability of a good story to transport the reader to a completely different place. The campaign tagline 'Lose yourself in a book' is woven subtly into each.

Each of the five source novels invites a very different aesthetic and offers a wealth of details to explore. Wu Ch'eng-En's Monkey (above, left) is imagined as a fiery scene in a traditional Chinese artistic style. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (above, right) showcases candy tones and sweet details.

The world of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland (below, left) takes on the feel of an old-fashioned British storybook, with earthy colours and intricate detail, while Bram Stoker's Dracula (below, right) has an appropriately gothic vibe. Finally, F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby (pictured below) appears in shimmering, symmetrical Art Nouveau.

The project is the work of Cheil Worldwide Hong Kong and Beijing, and features the work of illustrators Alan Wong, Lulu Chen, Kuri Huang and Junli Hu (YOWILL). It will appear in print ads and as posters on public transport around Hong Kong.

“Book publishers are operating in such a competitive environment so we really needed to come up with a fresh visual idea for Penguin that had its own clear voice while communicating all the excitement, richness and imagination of these famous stories," explains Paul Chan, CCO at Cheil Hong Kong.

“There’s nothing like losing yourself in a book and this campaign captures that feeling beautifully. The campaign is a striking representation of the Penguin brand and the meticulous craftsmanship is a symbol of our unwavering devotion to storytelling,” adds Jenny Liu, marketing manager at Penguin Random House.

