Break into book illustration with ImagineFX

Discover how to start telling a story with your illustrations with the latest issue of ImagineFX magazine - which goes on sale in the UK today. Inside issue 170 you'll see how top artists and illustrators use their pictures to tell a thousand words and distill the essence of a story or character into a single image. So if you've always wanted to see your artwork lining bookshop shelves, this is the issue for you!

Elsewhere in issue 170, we explore the sketchbook of Spanish artist Rafael Teruel, learn how to create a great outdoor painting, and hear the best way to push your pencil colouring out of your comfort zone. Figure drawing expert Patrick J Jones is also on hand with his latest tutorial to show you how to draw muscles under stress. Topped off with the latest news, books and software reviews, issue 170 is shaping up to be one that you don't want to miss. Pick it up today!

Explore what's on offer by taking a peek at the lead features, below.

Master the art of Patreon

Forge your own path with these Patreon tips

Despite being a relatively new platform, Patreon has shaken up the artist/ customer dynamic by getting rid of middlemen and letting creator focus on the work they actually want to make. We talk to top Patreon artists to hear how they have used the site, and what you need to know if you're thinking of setting up shop.

Tell a story with fairytale art

Abigail Larson shares her storytelling secrets

One of the key rules to telling any good story is 'show don't tell', and that goes for both the writing and the illustration. Characters can be revealed in many ways, such as through their clothes and setting. In this tutorial, illustrator Abigail Larson shares the wisdom she's accumulated through years of professional experience to help you boost your storytelling skills.

Inside Scott M Fischer's portfolio

Scott likes to ask "...what if?" when creating his work

With an extensive client list, a roster of impressive properties, and an empathetic approach to his art, it's no wonder that Scott M Fischer is concerned about getting creative whiplash. His career didn't come easy though, as we hear that grit as well as talent played an important part on his journey to success.

The life and career of Phil Hale

Phil is a multi disciplined artists who seeks honesty in his work

What connects Tony Blair with a Stephen King book cover? Answer: they've both been painted by Phil Hale. We catch up with Phil to hear the story of his life and career so far, and track the rollercoaster ride that all started when he was just 20 years old and a miraculous commission from the horror author came his way.

Illustrating a young adult book cover

Tran Nguyen captures a whole story in a single image

Story and character come together in this stunning cover illustration by Tran Nguyen. We caught up with the award-winning artist to hear distilled the book into a single image, plus we look at what it takes to create a cover that stands out from a crowded high street bookshelf.

