Break the design mould with issue 281 of Computer Arts

Another month has come and gone, which can only mean one thing: the new issue of Computer Arts magazine is on sale now. Inside issue 281 we talk to creatives who are shaking up how they work. From challenging the conventional work ethic to redefining design styles in established industries, these creatives are bursting with refreshing insights.

In our special report we investigate how top designers, including Gavin Strange, Jessica Hische and Armin Vit are turning income on its head thanks to diverse revenue streams. From books to blogs and products, there are plenty of ways for designers to earn an extra bit of money. Discover how you can do the same.

Broaden your revenue streams with these design skills insights

Elsewhere in issue 281, Emily Gosling looks at how good book design can elevate content and form to beautiful heights. Following his talk at TYPO Berlin, we catch up with Timothy Goodman to hear how he bridges the gap between the personal and the professional in his murals. This issue also showcases the latest design trends and talks to tactile artist Hattie Newman, you won't want to miss it!

