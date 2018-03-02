Brutally honest posters for Oscar-nominated movies

The 2018 Academy Awards are fast approaching. Leading the nominations this year are The Shape of Water (with a whopping 13 nominations), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Dunkirk.

If you're planning on tuning in (find out where you can watch the Oscars here) but haven't managed to get yourself to the local big screen to catch them all, this series of alternate posters could be just what you need. TheShiznit.co.uk has removed the original cover lines for each of these critically acclaimed movies and replaced them with what it considers to be the movie's real... er... USP. For less offensive movie momentos, take a look at our collection of the most imaginative movie wallpapers.

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water is a fantasy film with an admittedly obscure premise: the relationship (and yes, that is in the carnal sense) between a mute employee at a high-security government lab and a captured amphibian creature. The alternate poster spells out exactly what you're thinking.

All the Money in the Word focuses on the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and his mother's struggle to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. It's a heart-wrenching, emotionally hard-hitting story that earned an Oscar nom for Christopher Plummer. However, all of that has been monumentally overshadowed by some unforeseen casting issues that resulted in a hasty reshoot with the aforementioned Plummer.

The snappily-named Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is in the running for a whole bunch of Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Original Screenplay. The alternate poster for black comedy-meets-revenge thriller opts for a similarly rolls-off-the-tongue title.

It's been a trying year, what with various political events we won't go into here. In such a climate, the only thing to do – if you're Steven Spielberg – is to tackle the issue obliquely, in movie form. The alternate poster for bio-drama The Post lets you know exactly what Spielberg (probably) really wanted to say.

There's something about seeing a mega-famous actor pretending to be another mega-famous person that really draws the audiences. Add in a fat suit and some incredible prosthetics and wait for the cash to roll in. Can you tell who that is in the poster for Darkest Hour?

