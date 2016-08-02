Build stunning websites with this drag and drop tool

Building your website doesn’t have to be difficult. With Dragify, it’s as easy as drag and drop. Get a lifetime subscription to this powerful yet simple website building service for (approx. £23)!
Developing a professional website doesn’t need to take up all your time or require specialised expertise. Dragify requires nothing more than dragging and dropping pieces into place.
With 44 pre-built elements to move about, you can get the perfect setup in no time. And if you want to get down to code-level customisation, you can do just that before putting your site online.
A lifetime subscription to Dragify usually costs $299, but you can save 89% off the retail price. That means (approx. £23) for the perfect tool to build beautiful sites quickly and easily!