Bizarre aircraft shape is sending the internet into hysterics

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Or is it a giant, erm, behind? The internet has noticed that the world's largest aircraft, the Airlander 10, resembles something very similar to a giant backside – and we can't unsee it.

The Airlander 10 was originally designed by the US military to help with surveillance in Afghanistan, but was scrapped later on. That's when British manufacturer Hybrid Air Vehicles took on the peachy design. (Fancy designing your own aircraft? Take a look at the best 3D modelling software .)

Peachy (Image credit: Associated Press)

The craft had some ups and downs (quite literally), with the Airlander nosediving after colliding with a telephone pole and failing to take off back in 2017. But(t), the airship has since been floating closer towards commercial use with Swedish air travel company OceanSky planning to recreate famous explorer Amundsen's airship expedition to the North Pole.

It should come as no surprise that the internet has been loving HAV’s butt-shaped aircraft. Many users on Twitter and Reddit have had a lot to say on the ship. We just hope the Airlander doesn't get too bummed out by all the trolling.

These are the photos of world's largest Aircraft: Airlander 10And Jeff Bezos' rocket: Blue Origins.I put them together for no reason.Trust me. pic.twitter.com/chLfhBsnSDAugust 31, 2021 See more

think im catching feelings for the Hybrid Air Vehicles Airlander 10.....August 31, 2021 See more

While many are still laughing at the design, HAV is confident that the Airlander 10 is "an aircraft that changes perspectives on what is possible in aviation." With a 20,000ft max altitude and the goal to make the craft completely electric by 2030, cutting its emissions by a complete 100%, we can definitely get onboard with the Airlander.

(Image credit: Hybrid Air Vehicles)

Even though the design has hit a bum note, we still think an expedition to the North Pole in the Airlander 10 would be pretty damn cool. With its dropped dining area on the bottom of the craft allowing riders to view the icy world beneath them, we think there could be much worse ways to see the Arctic. We will have to wait and see whether the expeditions will open to the public, but for now, there are plenty of unbelievable design fails to be enjoyed.

Read More: