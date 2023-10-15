Can you spot the grammar fail in this Burger King ad?

By Daniel Piper
published

Punctuation matters, people.

Burger King ad screenshot featuring a man eating a whopper with the text 'JK you ate 'em both"
(Image credit: Burger King)

Ah, grammar. There a few subjects that inspire as much perfectionism (or is that pedantry?), and like all writers, it pains me to see a misplaced apostrophe out in the wild. But it isn't often we see one in a major ad campaign for one of the world's biggest brands.

A Burger King ad is under fire for its egregious apostrophe use. In the phrase “JK YOU ATE ‘EM BOTH," the apostrophe should be closed, not open, to signify that it's shortening the word 'them'. Sure, it's hardly a whopper of a mistake, but some think it's part of a growing trend of incorrect apostrophe use. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

In a scathing, nay, searing peace, Washington Post columnist John Kelly cries, "Burger King, the erroneous apostrophe in your TV ad is killing me." Indeed, as Kelly insists, the apostrophe should be shaped like a nine, not a six. "Look, I don’t care if civilians get it wrong," Kelly declares. "But Burger King is a multibillion-dollar company that presumably paid millions of dollars to a big ad agency to come up with that commercial. And they don’t bother to get it right?"

Still, at least Burger King can take some solace from the fact that it's hardly the biggest fast food advertising blunder we've seen. From McDonald's crematorium-adjacent ad to Burger King's own Pride fail, we've seen some clangers in recent years.

Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).