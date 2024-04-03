It turns out AI is bad at creating plain white paintings

By Natalie Fear
published

Even AI finds modern art confusing.

Woman at an art gallery looking at a plain white canvas
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AI has come a long way and it's all getting a little frightening now that it's mostly conquered those pesky hands. You'd be excused to feel a little existential on the matter, but fear not – there's one thing AI has yet to master. It turns out AI's latest hurdle is generating a simple white painting.

With advances such as Sora AI and Nvidia's Blackwell AI superchip it sounds ludicrous to think that an AI art generator would struggle to create what is essentially, nothing. However, research shows that AI struggles with simplicity, generating a selection of overly creative images despite the most basic of prompts. 

Image 1 of 2
Cody Nash can AI create a white painting research
(Image credit: Cody Nash)
Image 1 of 2
Cody Nash can AI create a white painting research
(Image credit: Cody Nash)

