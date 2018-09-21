The best Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D deals in 2018

So you're looking for the best Canon EOS 800D deals? (Or Canon EOS Rebel T7i deals, if you're in the US.) We've searched the world's most reputable retailers to find the cheapest Canon EOS 800D price possible. Scroll down for today's best offers...

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D deals

The best-value autofocus on an entry-level DSLR

Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: CMOS 45-point | Screen type: 3-inch Vari-angle touchscreen | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Vari-angle screen

Detailed autofocus smashes the competition

Plasticy finish

The Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D is a great pick for any budding photographer, thanks to its great range of features for shooting both photos and video. The 24.2 megapixel sensor combined with a super-sharp 45 autofocus points makes for remarkably impressive pictures that belie the entry-level price-tag. With considerably more cross-points than the likes of Nikon's D5600, many photographers are heading over to the Canon camp.

We're big fans of the live-view autofocus and image stabilisation, which is particularly useful when shooting video footage and trying to refocus on new elements. There's no 4K shooting on the EOS 800D, but that helps keep the price down. You do get 1080p recording at a silky smooth 60 frames-per-second though.

There are multiple image transfer options available on this entry-level DSLR, with Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth all on call to get your files onto a mobile device or laptop – anything that keeps those pesky USB cables at bay works for us.

Most users shouldn't have a problem getting a full day's use out of the Canon EOS 800D as the battery is good for around 600 captures. We're quite surprised to see a handy vari-angle screen on this DSLR too. This is an incredibly accomplished and user-friendly beginner's DSLR camera. Scroll down for more of today's best Canon EOS 800D prices.

Read more: