TikTok can't get over Canva's awesome new AI photo editing tool

We've seen all manner of weird and wonderful AI art over the last few months, but nothing particularly, you know, useful. It can seem like the tech exists only to create, via text-to-image prompts, scenes from your nightmares. But here's an application that TikTokers are actually finding a use for.

Canva has unveiled a new AI-powered Magic Edit function, capable of transforming a casual selfie into a LinkedIn-ready headshot. And with several million views already, it's clear the feature is a hit on TikTok. (Wondering what all the AI fuss is about? Check out the weirdest art created with AI.)

The Magic Edit (opens in new tab)tool lets the user to brush over a section of an image and provide a text-to-image prompt describing how they'd like it to be transformed. And while Canva hasn't specified that the tool is designed for creating professional headshots, the TikTok community has discovered that it serves this purpose particularly well, removing backgrounds and even swapping outfits for something a little more office-ready.

To use magic Edit, all you have to do is open Canva (opens in new tab), upload a photo, select Edit and choose Magic Edit. There, you'll be presenting with the brush tool to select which part of your image you'd like to change.

As of now, there are a few limitations to Magic Edit. The tool can be used up to 25 times per day, and the unbrushed part of your photo is more pixelated than the surrounding image. Still, it's already impressively effective, with TikTok going wild for the tool.

Canva recently unveiled a huge upgrade with a bunch of new AI features, including a suite of brand management features called Brand Hub, and Magic Write, Canva's 'copywriting assistant', which can now be used across the whole Visual Worksuite including in Presentations, Videos and Websites. Still, Canva is yet to take on Picsart's hilarious Replace My Ex feature.