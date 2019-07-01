San Diego Comic-Con 2019: all you need to know

The world's most attended comic book convention, San Diego Comic-Con, is less than three weeks away. And if previous years are anything to go by, San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is set to be a real treat for attendees.

The pop culture phenomenon will see hundreds of thousands of comic book fans – all armed with their best pencils, sketchbook and a cracking outfit, no doubt – gather in California to celebrate everything comics and Hollywood for four days.

Event organisers keep the schedule pretty quiet in the lead up to the event, not usually releasing the full programme until two weeks before the convention (which would put this year’s release date around 4 July, so stay tuned for further updates). In the meantime, let's take a closer look at what we already know about San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019: When is it?

If you're worried you're going to miss Amazon Prime Day and all the best Prime Day deals by attending San Diego Comic Con, never fear. The comic convention, known as SDCC, starts just after Prime Day on Thursday 18 July and runs through to Sunday 21 July. The four-day event will be hosted at the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019: How can you get a ticket?

The short answer to that is: with difficulty. San Diego Comic-Con is so popular, badges (tickets) sell out in record speed and so trying to get hold of one often requires the power of a superhero. There's very little chance of getting in this year, however plans are already being set in motion to let people register for next year's event. The official website states:

"If you are interested in attending San Diego Comic-Con 2020, you will need to purchase a badge during one of our two badge sales: Returning Registration or Open Registration. We encourage you to sign up for a Comic-Con Member ID well in advance of any registration event. The Comic-Con Member ID system will close – without notification – prior to any badge sale."

San Diego Comic-Con 2019: What's on?

The official San Diego Comic-Con schedule is yet to be released (look for updates around 4 July), but there are many revelations already out in the public domain. Here's what we already know about San Diego Comic-Con 2019:

Game of Thrones cast members, including Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), will reunite for panels and autograph signing sessions.

'Artists Alley' will once again welcome some of the world's leading comic book artists, where attendees can meet, talk and, in some cases, commission artwork from them. The line up this year includes Eisner-nominated artist Michael Walsh and artist and animator at Pixar Animation Studios Eliza Ivanova.

Among the autograph and signing schedules is co-publisher and chief creative officer of DC Comics Jim Lee and The Amazing Spider-Man artist Todd McFarlane.

We'll be keeping you updated with all San Diego Comic-Con 2019 schedule as it comes in, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest news.

