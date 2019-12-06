Computer Arts celebrates 300 issues of world-changing design

First hitting the newsstands in 1995, Computer Arts has become an institution in the creative industries; educating, informing and encouraging generation upon generation of graphic designers and illustrators. Now, a quarter of a century on, it's celebrating its 300th issue... in style.

The opening pages of Computer Arts 300 feature (Image credit: Future)

The magazine has undergone a complete design overhaul, and now boasts a fresh and exciting new look that's perfectly placed for the 2020s. Every page and section has been beautifully redesigned, breathing fresh visual life into Computer Arts' features, showcases and reviews.

Discover what 'beauty' means in the world of modern design. (Image credit: Future)

And what features there are! In a 12-page special, we speak to some of design's biggest names about the impact of the magazine across 300 issues, and how the industry has evolved over this time. With input from the likes of Neville Brody, Paula Scher, Milton Glaser, Stefan Sagmeister, Michael Wolff and many more, this article is a must-read for anyone working in design or illustration.

Exclusive F1 competition – enter an animation and stand to win £4,000 and have your work used in the new season (Image credit: Future)

Issue 300 also contains an exclusive interview with New York Times designer Tracy Ma, and a big feature on the importance of beauty in these ugly times. Elsewhere, Sagi Haviv shares his two favourite pieces of design, Matt Baxter offers tips for creatives wanting to speak in public, and artist collective Sucuk und Bratwurst share the secrets of their success.

Leading the digital charge at The New York Times, Tracy Ma wants to develop an original visual language, as she reveals in our exclusive interview. (Image credit: Future)

Also in this issue, we take a deep delve into Someone London's identity work for progressive law firm Simmons & Simmons, illustrator Alva Slog explains to draw against stereotypes, and Monotype shows us around their cool creative space. All this, plus the news, reviews, insights and visual inspiration from the creative industries you need to keep up with the latest trends.

Swedish illustrator Alva Skog explains how to draw against stereotypes and use illustration as a form of activism. (Image credit: Future)

Buy Computer Arts issue 300 or subscribe to Computer Arts magazine.

