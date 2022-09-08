This massive Copic marker bundle is nearly half price

If you talk to any traditional artist about their favourite coloured pen brand, you're probably going to hear the words Copic Marker pop up. These premium pens are well renowned among creatives for their quality, vibrance and wide range of colours. With a high-end product comes a high-end price, but now is a great time to buy and grab a big discount as the Copic Classic collection is now only $317 at Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Yes, over $300 for a pen set may still seem expensive, but considering the RRP of this impressive set is usually over $575, this is a great deal. The set includes 72 colours from the classic Copic Marker range and is one of the largest sets currently available from the brand. The included case doubles as a stand for the pens, making organisation easy straight out of the box, and each pen is manufactured and quality checked in the original factory in Japan, so there's no need to worry about faults. There's a similar deal in the UK too (see below).

(opens in new tab) Copic Classic 72 marker set $575 $317 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $258: US buyers can save nearly 50 per cent on this massive set of Copic markers right now. The classic range includes Copic's most popular colour shades.

(opens in new tab) Copic Classic 72 marker set £629 £375 at CassArt (opens in new tab)

Save £254.99: UK buyers can find a similar deal at CassArt for the same 72-piece set. It's a perfect collection for both new and seasoned artists looking for a new collection of high-end pens.

For more options, see our guide to the best pens for artists. And if you're not in the US or UK, check out the best Copic marker deals in your region below.

