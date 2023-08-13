The best oil pastels in 2023

Oil pastels differ from soft pastels in the binder used to make the sticks. They are a combination of powdered pigment, waxes and oils in varying combinations for each manufacturer. They are cleaner than soft pastels as they stick to paper more easily and are tidy if you keep your hands clean. They can be dissolved in white spirit and linseed oil, which soften them and allow them to be used like oil paints.

There are water-based oil pastels, but they are a slight contradiction in terms and are not as satisfying to use as pure oil-based pastels. Due to their softness, oil pastels blunt easily but can be sharpened with a knife. The Holbein oil pastels behave like soft pastels by being square and able to produce thinner lines using their edges. Blending oil pastels and using sgraffito techniques gives them great flexibility.

Combining oil pastels with paint underpainting is often very successful as the sharpness of painted line can be combined with the intense colour and cover of the oil pastel. Fixing oil pastels is difficult and they remain sticky for a number of years until a proportion of their oils have evaporated. There are fixatives on the market but beware of the sheen that they can add to a work, which can be plastic-looking and not always very attractive. The best solution is to mount any work with a passe-partout under glass.