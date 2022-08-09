Creative Bloq Awards 2022: our shortlist is revealed

We've spent weeks whittling down our favourite gadgets and devices for artists and creative, on sale in the last 12 months. We're now excited to announce the shortlist for the inaugural Creative Bloq Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 celebrates the best new tech for designers and artists, on sale in the last 12 months. We asked you to nominate your favourite tech. The results of that campaign were added to the choices from our team. The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 features 70+ categories covering everything from drawing tablets to craft machines and smart TVs to laptops.

You can read the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 shortlist in full below, and visit the award's website for more details (opens in new tab). The votes will be tallied and revealed the week beginning 12 September 2022.

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: drawing tablets

(Image credit: Future)

Drawing tablet/pen display of the year

Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 2022)

Huion Kamvas Pro 24

XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro

Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 (2021)

Best tablet stylus

AX Pro iPad Stylus

Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation)

Samsung S Pen Pro

Logitech Pen

Adonit Neo Ink

Best Drawing Tablet (budget)

Huion Inspiroy H640P

One by Wacom

Parblo Intangbo

XP-Pen Deco LW

Best drawing tablet (luxury)

Huion Inspiroy Giano

Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE

XP-Pen Deco Pro

Best pen display (budget)

XP-Pen Artist 12 (2nd Gen)

Huion Kamvas Pro 13

Wacom One

ASUS ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 11-inch

Best pen display (luxury)

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 2022)

Kamvas Pro 16 (2022)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

XP-Pen Artist 24 (2nd Gen)

Best tablet for kids

Apple iPad MIni (2021)

XP-Pen Deco Fun

XP-Pen Artist 12 (2nd Gen)

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: laptops

(Image credit: Future)

Laptop of the year

Dell XPS 17 (2022)

Razer Blade 17 (2022)

Apple MacBook Air (M2)

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5

Best laptop for gaming

Razer Blade 17

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus Predator Helios 300

Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Legion 5i

Best laptop for video editing

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)

Dell XPS 17 (2022)

Acer ConceptD 7

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Best Chromebook

HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

HP Chromebook x2 11

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

Best laptop for programming

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)

Razer Blade 17 (2022)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022)

Acer ConceptD 7

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

Best laptop for drawing

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Apple MacBook Air (M2)

HP Spectre x360

Lenovo Legion 5

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Camera of the year

Nikon Z 9

OM System OM-1

Panasonic Lumix GH6

Sony Alpha A7 IV

Best camera for streaming

GoPro HERO 10 Black

Razer Kiyo

Elgato Facecam

Dell UltraSharp HDR

AVerMedia CAM 513

Best camera for beginners

Canon EOS R10

Nikon Z fc

Sony A6000

Sony ZV-E10

Canon EOS R10

Best camera for artists

Nikon Z 9

Canon EOS R10

Fujifilm GFX 50S II

Nikon Z fc

Panasonic Lumix GH6

Best camera phone

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Huawei P50

One Plus 10 Pro

Best analog camera

Polaroid Now+ i‑Type

Reto Ultra Wide and Slim

Holga 120 GCFN

KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera

Olympus OM1

Best camera for video

Nikon Z9

Panasonic Lumix GH6

GoPro Hero10 Black

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: gaming

(Image credit: Future)

Games console of the year

Xbox Series X

Nintendo Switch

Steamdeck

PlayStation 5

Analogue Pocket

Best video game design

Elden Ring

Stray

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Horizon Forbidden West

Halo Infinite

Best VR game

Moss: Book II

F1 2022

Cosmonious High

Zenith: The Last City

Best gaming accessory

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro

Fanatec GT DD Pro

ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse

HORI 3D Surround PS5 Gaming Neckset

HORI PlayStation 5 Fighting Commander OCTA

Best gaming PC

Acer Predator Orion 7000

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition

Alienware Aurora R13

Corsair One

Best monitor for games

ROG Swift PG32UQX

ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K

Acer CB2 Monitor

Acer Predator X38s

Best headphone design

ROG Delta S Wireless

Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX

Master & Dynamic MG20

Astro A10 Gen 2

Best game UI and UX

Stray

Elden Ring

The Quarry

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Gran Turismo 7

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: home studio

(Image credit: Future)

Home studio tech of the year

Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2

Herman Miller Jarvis Contour Bamboo Standing Desk

The Frame by Samsung

Apple Mac Studio

LG Ultrafine 5K Display 27-inch

Best studio furniture

Maidesite SC1 Pro standing desk

X4 Executive leather chair

HP Z2 Mini G9

Herman Miller Zeph Chair

Herman Miller Copenhague 190 Desk

Best printer

Epson L3150

HP DesignJet Studio Steel Large Format up to A0 Plotter Printer - 36-inch

HP ENVY Inspire 7920e

Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500

Best scanner

Plustek OpticSlim A3

Canon CanoScan 9000F MKII

Epson Expression 12000XL

Epson Perfection V39

Canon Cano Scan LiDE220

Best audio device design

SONOS Ray

Astell & Kern AK UW100

Jabra Evolve2 75 Headphones

Meze Audio Liric

Sony WH-1000XM5

Best smart TV

LG C2 OLED

Samsung S95B

Philips OLED806

LG CX OLED TV

Samsung AU7100 Crystal UHD Smart TV

The Frame by Samsung

Best smart home accessory

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum

HomePod Mini (2021 colours)

Meural Canvas II (Netgear)

Amazon Echo Studio

Best NFT display

Meural Canvas II (Netgear)

Canvia – Digital Art Canvas (Canvia)

The Frame by Samsung (Samsung)

Mono X7 (Framed)

Tokenframe (Tokenframe)

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: software

(Image credit: Future)

Software of the year

Adobe Photoshop 2022 (Adobe)

Procreate 5.2 (Savage Interactive)

Affinity Designer (Serif Ltd.)

Adobe Illustrator (Adobe)

Blender 3.2 (Blender Foundation / Community)

Best digital painting software

Rebelle 5 (Escape Motions)

ArtRage Vitae (Ambient Design)

Corel Painter 2023 (Corel)

Adobe Photoshop 2022 (Adobe)

Procreate 5.2 (Savage Entertainment)

Best 3D software

Blender 3.2 (Blender Foundation / Community)

Autodesk Maya (Autodesk)

ZBrush 2022 (Pixologic Inc)

Houdini 19.5 (SideFX)

Cinema 4D S22 (Maxon)

Best video editing software

Adobe Premiere Pro 2022 (Adobe)

PowerDirector 365 (CyberLink)

Davinci Resolve 18 (Blackmagic Design)

Pinnacle Studio 25 (Corel)

Final Cut Pro 10.5 (Apple)

Best game design software

Unreal Engine 5 (Epic)

Unity Pro (Unity Technologies)

Flowlab (Flowlab)

Autodesk 3DS Max 2023 (Autodesk)

GDevelop (Florian Rival)

Best UI / UX design

UXPin (Xenon Partners)

Adobe XD (Adobe)

Sketch (Sketch)

Marvel (Marvel)

Figma 2022 (Figma)

Axure RP 10 (Axure Software Solutions)

Best software for animation

Blender

Moho Debut / Pro 13.5

Procreate 5.2

iClone 8

Adobe Animate 2022

Best software for designers

Adobe Ilustrator

CorelDRAW

Affinity Designer

Sketch

Photoshop 2022

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: computing

(Image credit: Future)

Desktop computer of the year

Dell XPS 8940 Special Edition

iMac (24-inch, 2021)

Corsair One i300

Apple Mac Studio

Best monitor

Apple Mac Studio Monitor

Sony Inzone M9

ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K

Best workstation

GEEKOM IT8 Mini workstation

Apple Mac Studio

Apple Mac Pro

Apple iMac Pro (2021)

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

Best GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Best mouse design

Apple Magic Mouse - Black (2022)

Razer Viper V2 Pro

Razer Viper 8KHz

Endgame Gear XM1r

Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Best keyboard innovation

Logitech MX Keys

Logitech MX Mechanical

Keychron Q3

Razer Pro Type Ultra

Satechi Slim X3

Apple Magic Keyboard (2022)

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: crafting

(Image credit: Future)

Craft machine of the year

Brother ScanNCut SDX2200D

Cricut Maker 3

Silhouette Cameo 4

Cricut Joy

Cricut EasyPress 3

Best cutting machine

Brother ScanNCut SDX2200D

Cricut Maker 3

Silhouette Cameo 4

Cricut Joy

Cricut Explore 3

Silhouette Portrait 3

Best sewing machine

Janome Continental M7 Professional (2022)

Innov-is BQ3100

Singer Quantum 9985

Singer 8500Q Modern Quilter

Best heat press machine

Cricut EasyPress 3

Cricut Mug Press

Cricut Hat Press

Cricut Autopress

Cricut EasyPress Mini

Best lamp for crafting

Daylight Company Duo

Daylight Company MAG Lamp S

Herman Miller Marselis Table Lamp

Cricut Bright 360 table light

The Daylight Company Gemini Floor Lamp

Best craft machine accessory

Cricut Mug Press

Cricut Hat Press

Cricut EasyPress Mini

TRILAB DeltiQ 2 3D printer

Best craft machine innovation

Cricut EasyPress MIni

Cricut Hat Press

Brother ScanNCut

Cricut Design Space

The CB Awards 2022 nominations: entertainment

(Image credit: Future)

Streaming platform of the year

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Netflix

Apple TV+

Best TV series or limited series

Succession

Ms Marvel

Stranger Things 4

Peacemaker

Severance

Best VFX (TV)

Stranger Things 4 (DNEG)

Halo (MPC/Pixomondo)

Moon Knight (Image Engine)

The Lazarus Project (Vine FX)

Foundation (DNEG)

Best animated film

Encanto

Turning Red

Flee

Sea Beast

Lightyear

Best animated short / series

Arcane

Maya and the Three

Robin Robin

Marvels' What If…?

Love, Death + Robots Series 3

Best production design

Dune (Patrice Vermette)

The Batman (James Chinlund)

No Time To Die (Mark Tildesley)

West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen)

The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo/Adam Stockhausen)

Best VFX (film)

Dune (DNEG/Wylie VFX/Rodeo FX/Territory Studio)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (ILM/Framestore/Trixter)

No Time To Die (Framestore/DNEG)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (Zak Stoltz + friends)

The Batman (Weta Digital/ILM/Scanline VFX)

You can visit our site www.futureevents.uk/creativebloqawards2022 to find out more about the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, our judges and more - winners will be revealed the week beginning 12 September 2022!

Do you have a product in our awards and want to get in touch, or if you have any questions about the process and how to get involved, contact ian.dean@futurenet.com.

Read more: