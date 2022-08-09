Creative Bloq Awards 2022: our shortlist is revealed

We've spent weeks whittling down our favourite gadgets and devices for artists and creative, on sale in the last 12 months. We're now excited to announce the shortlist for the inaugural Creative Bloq Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).
The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 celebrates the best new tech for designers and artists, on sale in the last 12 months. We asked you to nominate your favourite tech. The results of that campaign were added to the choices from our team. The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 features 70+ categories covering everything from drawing tablets to craft machines and smart TVs to laptops.
You can read the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 shortlist in full below, and visit the award's website for more details (opens in new tab). The votes will be tallied and revealed the week beginning 12 September 2022.
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: drawing tablets
Drawing tablet/pen display of the year
- Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 2022)
- Huion Kamvas Pro 24
- XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro
- Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 (2021)
Best tablet stylus
- AX Pro iPad Stylus
- Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation)
- Samsung S Pen Pro
- Logitech Pen
- Adonit Neo Ink
Best Drawing Tablet (budget)
- Huion Inspiroy H640P
- One by Wacom
- Parblo Intangbo
- XP-Pen Deco LW
Best drawing tablet (luxury)
- Huion Inspiroy Giano
- Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle SE
- XP-Pen Deco Pro
Best pen display (budget)
- XP-Pen Artist 12 (2nd Gen)
- Huion Kamvas Pro 13
- Wacom One
- ASUS ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD
- HUAWEI MatePad Pro 11-inch
Best pen display (luxury)
- Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 2022)
- Kamvas Pro 16 (2022)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- XP-Pen Artist 24 (2nd Gen)
Best tablet for kids
- Apple iPad MIni (2021)
- XP-Pen Deco Fun
- XP-Pen Artist 12 (2nd Gen)
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: laptops
Laptop of the year
- Dell XPS 17 (2022)
- Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- Apple MacBook Air (M2)
- ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13s
- HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5
Best laptop for gaming
- Razer Blade 17
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
- Asus Predator Helios 300
- Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Legion 5i
Best laptop for video editing
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)
- Dell XPS 17 (2022)
- Acer ConceptD 7
- ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED
- Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Best Chromebook
- HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5
- ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713
- HP Chromebook x2 11
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5
Best laptop for programming
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)
- Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022)
- Acer ConceptD 7
- ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED
Best laptop for drawing
- ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Apple MacBook Air (M2)
- HP Spectre x360
- Lenovo Legion 5
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: cameras
Camera of the year
- Nikon Z 9
- OM System OM-1
- Panasonic Lumix GH6
- Sony Alpha A7 IV
Best camera for streaming
- GoPro HERO 10 Black
- Razer Kiyo
- Elgato Facecam
- Dell UltraSharp HDR
- AVerMedia CAM 513
Best camera for beginners
- Canon EOS R10
- Nikon Z fc
- Sony A6000
- Sony ZV-E10
- Canon EOS R10
Best camera for artists
- Nikon Z 9
- Canon EOS R10
- Fujifilm GFX 50S II
- Nikon Z fc
- Panasonic Lumix GH6
Best camera phone
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Huawei P50
- One Plus 10 Pro
Best analog camera
- Polaroid Now+ i‑Type
- Reto Ultra Wide and Slim
- Holga 120 GCFN
- KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera
- Olympus OM1
Best camera for video
- Nikon Z9
- Panasonic Lumix GH6
- GoPro Hero10 Black
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: gaming
Games console of the year
- Xbox Series X
- Nintendo Switch
- Steamdeck
- PlayStation 5
- Analogue Pocket
Best video game design
- Elden Ring
- Stray
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
Best VR game
- Moss: Book II
- F1 2022
- Cosmonious High
- Zenith: The Last City
Best gaming accessory
- Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro
- Fanatec GT DD Pro
- ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse
- HORI 3D Surround PS5 Gaming Neckset
- HORI PlayStation 5 Fighting Commander OCTA
Best gaming PC
- Acer Predator Orion 7000
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition
- Alienware Aurora R13
- Corsair One
Best monitor for games
- ROG Swift PG32UQX
- ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K
- Acer CB2 Monitor
- Acer Predator X38s
Best headphone design
- ROG Delta S Wireless
- Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX
- Master & Dynamic MG20
- Astro A10 Gen 2
Best game UI and UX
- Stray
- Elden Ring
- The Quarry
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Gran Turismo 7
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: home studio
Home studio tech of the year
- Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2
- Herman Miller Jarvis Contour Bamboo Standing Desk
- The Frame by Samsung
- Apple Mac Studio
- LG Ultrafine 5K Display 27-inch
Best studio furniture
- Maidesite SC1 Pro standing desk
- X4 Executive leather chair
- HP Z2 Mini G9
- Herman Miller Zeph Chair
- Herman Miller Copenhague 190 Desk
Best printer
- Epson L3150
- HP DesignJet Studio Steel Large Format up to A0 Plotter Printer - 36-inch
- HP ENVY Inspire 7920e
- Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500
Best scanner
- Plustek OpticSlim A3
- Canon CanoScan 9000F MKII
- Epson Expression 12000XL
- Epson Perfection V39
- Canon Cano Scan LiDE220
Best audio device design
- SONOS Ray
- Astell & Kern AK UW100
- Jabra Evolve2 75 Headphones
- Meze Audio Liric
- Sony WH-1000XM5
Best smart TV
- LG C2 OLED
- Samsung S95B
- Philips OLED806
- LG CX OLED TV
- Samsung AU7100 Crystal UHD Smart TV
- The Frame by Samsung
Best smart home accessory
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
- Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum
- HomePod Mini (2021 colours)
- Meural Canvas II (Netgear)
- Amazon Echo Studio
Best NFT display
- Meural Canvas II (Netgear)
- Canvia – Digital Art Canvas (Canvia)
- The Frame by Samsung (Samsung)
- Mono X7 (Framed)
- Tokenframe (Tokenframe)
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: software
Software of the year
- Adobe Photoshop 2022 (Adobe)
- Procreate 5.2 (Savage Interactive)
- Affinity Designer (Serif Ltd.)
- Adobe Illustrator (Adobe)
- Blender 3.2 (Blender Foundation / Community)
Best digital painting software
- Rebelle 5 (Escape Motions)
- ArtRage Vitae (Ambient Design)
- Corel Painter 2023 (Corel)
- Adobe Photoshop 2022 (Adobe)
- Procreate 5.2 (Savage Entertainment)
Best 3D software
- Blender 3.2 (Blender Foundation / Community)
- Autodesk Maya (Autodesk)
- ZBrush 2022 (Pixologic Inc)
- Houdini 19.5 (SideFX)
- Cinema 4D S22 (Maxon)
Best video editing software
- Adobe Premiere Pro 2022 (Adobe)
- PowerDirector 365 (CyberLink)
- Davinci Resolve 18 (Blackmagic Design)
- Pinnacle Studio 25 (Corel)
- Final Cut Pro 10.5 (Apple)
Best game design software
- Unreal Engine 5 (Epic)
- Unity Pro (Unity Technologies)
- Flowlab (Flowlab)
- Autodesk 3DS Max 2023 (Autodesk)
- GDevelop (Florian Rival)
Best UI / UX design
- UXPin (Xenon Partners)
- Adobe XD (Adobe)
- Sketch (Sketch)
- Marvel (Marvel)
- Figma 2022 (Figma)
- Axure RP 10 (Axure Software Solutions)
Best software for animation
- Blender
- Moho Debut / Pro 13.5
- Procreate 5.2
- iClone 8
- Adobe Animate 2022
Best software for designers
- Adobe Ilustrator
- CorelDRAW
- Affinity Designer
- Sketch
- Photoshop 2022
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: computing
Desktop computer of the year
- Dell XPS 8940 Special Edition
- iMac (24-inch, 2021)
- Corsair One i300
- Apple Mac Studio
Best monitor
- Apple Mac Studio Monitor
- Sony Inzone M9
- ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K
Best workstation
- GEEKOM IT8 Mini workstation
- Apple Mac Studio
- Apple Mac Pro
- Apple iMac Pro (2021)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Best GPU
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3080
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
- AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Best mouse design
- Apple Magic Mouse - Black (2022)
- Razer Viper V2 Pro
- Razer Viper 8KHz
- Endgame Gear XM1r
- Logitech G303 Shroud Edition
Best keyboard innovation
- Logitech MX Keys
- Logitech MX Mechanical
- Keychron Q3
- Razer Pro Type Ultra
- Satechi Slim X3
- Apple Magic Keyboard (2022)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: crafting
Craft machine of the year
- Brother ScanNCut SDX2200D
- Cricut Maker 3
- Silhouette Cameo 4
- Cricut Joy
- Cricut EasyPress 3
Best cutting machine
- Brother ScanNCut SDX2200D
- Cricut Maker 3
- Silhouette Cameo 4
- Cricut Joy
- Cricut Explore 3
- Silhouette Portrait 3
Best sewing machine
- Janome Continental M7 Professional (2022)
- Innov-is BQ3100
- Singer Quantum 9985
- Singer 8500Q Modern Quilter
Best heat press machine
- Cricut EasyPress 3
- Cricut Mug Press
- Cricut Hat Press
- Cricut Autopress
- Cricut EasyPress Mini
Best lamp for crafting
- Daylight Company Duo
- Daylight Company MAG Lamp S
- Herman Miller Marselis Table Lamp
- Cricut Bright 360 table light
- The Daylight Company Gemini Floor Lamp
Best craft machine accessory
- Cricut Mug Press
- Cricut Hat Press
- Cricut EasyPress Mini
- TRILAB DeltiQ 2 3D printer
Best craft machine innovation
- Cricut EasyPress MIni
- Cricut Hat Press
- Brother ScanNCut
- Cricut Design Space
The CB Awards 2022 nominations: entertainment
Streaming platform of the year
- Disney+
- Amazon Prime Video
- HBO Max
- Netflix
- Apple TV+
Best TV series or limited series
- Succession
- Ms Marvel
- Stranger Things 4
- Peacemaker
- Severance
Best VFX (TV)
- Stranger Things 4 (DNEG)
- Halo (MPC/Pixomondo)
- Moon Knight (Image Engine)
- The Lazarus Project (Vine FX)
- Foundation (DNEG)
Best animated film
- Encanto
- Turning Red
- Flee
- Sea Beast
- Lightyear
Best animated short / series
- Arcane
- Maya and the Three
- Robin Robin
- Marvels' What If…?
- Love, Death + Robots Series 3
Best production design
- Dune (Patrice Vermette)
- The Batman (James Chinlund)
- No Time To Die (Mark Tildesley)
- West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen)
- The French Dispatch (Rena DeAngelo/Adam Stockhausen)
Best VFX (film)
- Dune (DNEG/Wylie VFX/Rodeo FX/Territory Studio)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (ILM/Framestore/Trixter)
- No Time To Die (Framestore/DNEG)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Zak Stoltz + friends)
- The Batman (Weta Digital/ILM/Scanline VFX)
You can visit our site www.futureevents.uk/creativebloqawards2022 to find out more about the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, our judges and more - winners will be revealed the week beginning 12 September 2022!
Do you have a product in our awards and want to get in touch, or if you have any questions about the process and how to get involved, contact ian.dean@futurenet.com.
Read more: