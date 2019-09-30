Design jobs: find your dream role with Creative Bloq

Welcome to our design jobs board, in association with LoveDesignJobs. Right now, the creative industries are thriving, which means there's opportunity a-plenty. Right now we've got thousands of design jobs up for grabs – you just need to apply.

UK Job of the week

Location: London, UK

London, UK Salary: £44,000 - £59,000

59 Productions is a world-leader in designing and delivering large-scale video and animation work for audiences across the globe. It is looking for a hands-on Art Director/Senior Video Designer who can take projects from brief through to production. You'll need to be able to conceive and present a clear and inspiring design response, and then lead a creative team through the complex process of production and delivery.

The successful candidate will see their work presented on a world stage, often at huge scale and amidst a blaze of international publicity. It is a job that will reward the most talented, ambitious and dedicated artist with international exposure for their work of outstanding quality.

US Job of the week

Location: Manhattan, NY

Manhattan, NY Salary: DOE

Are you interested in the fashion industry? Do you keep up-to-date with current trends? If so, this might be one for you. One of the high-end fashion brands is looking to grow its creative team by adding talented and passionate designers who are passionate about the fashion industry. Under the supervision of the Marketing manager, the Senior Designer will help complete and execute digital and print projects that promote and market this high end brand. The Senior Designer must have high proficiency with print (presentations, mock-ups, catalogues) and digital (e-mail, social media, and web) design. This designer is an essential part of the Marketing and Design department and will play a huge role in the future of the brand.

UK jobs

Senior Web UX Designer

Location: Cambridge

Cambridge Salary: £60,000 - £75,000

Due to expansion, one of Cambridge's largest employers is now on the search for Senior Web Designer to join its core technical team. The successful candidate will completely own the UI/UX for this team. You'll be hands-on building out core competencies, in an agile/scrum environment, designing exciting and engaging web experiences, as well as contributing to the code base when required.

Creative Artworker and 3D Cardboard Technician

Location: Radstock, Somerset

Radstock, Somerset Salary: DOE

A vacancy has become available for an experienced Creative Artworker & 3D Cardboard Technician to work for a team in Radstock. The role would suit someone with a sound technical understanding of a fast paced studio and digital print environment. For the right candidate this could become a permanent position. Essential Skill: A minimum of two to three years of proven creative artwork experience gained in a busy studio, preferably in the digital print sector using packages such as Adobe, Illustrator, Indesign, Sketch Up and Photoshop.

Graphic Designer

Location: Farnham, Surrey

Farnham, Surrey Salary: Competitive

Squire's is an expanding family owned group of 16 garden centres located in the West London/Surrey area. Your primary responsibility will be to manage the creative, production and delivery of POS to the garden centres and café bars. There is a high level of artworking in both roles but a chance to be creative too! Approximately 75 per cent of this role is dedicated to print design and production of signage, POS, advertisements, leaflets and magazines for the group. If you are an enthusiastic, well organised team player who enjoys working at a fast pace and able to meet tight deadlines, then you will excel.

Middleweight Creative Artworker

Location: Brent Cross, London

Brent Cross, London Salary: From £27,000 to £32,000

An experienced Middleweight Creative Artworker is needed at a successful and well established creative agency, based in North West London. You will be working on a diverse range of print projects, principally focused on packaging, TTL advertising (B2C and B2B publications, consumer press and outdoor), in-store POS, leaflets and brochures. This is a wide ranging role that will us a number of different skills and disciplines taking projects from initial layout through final artwork to proof checking and approval.

Lecturer in Motion Graphics and Animation

Location: Dartford, Kent

Dartford, Kent Salary: £30,280 - £37,251

An exciting opportunity has arisen within North Kent College's Arts & Creative Industries curriculum area. A suitability qualified, experienced and passionate individual is required to join the department as a Lecturer in Motion Graphics and Animation. The postholder will prepare, teach and assess at Levels 2, 3 and 4 and will have specialist knowledge of and, ideally, professional experience within Motion Graphics & Animation, possessing relevant vocational qualifications. Knowledge of website design/setup and 2D animation would be advantageous.

Junior Creative Artworker

Location: Manchester, UK

Manchester, UK Salary: DOE

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a Junior Creative Artworker to join a very successful and experienced design team to assist in the creation of marketing collateral and catalogue designs. The role encompasses assisting the Art Director and Graphic Designer in all marketing solutions for the business, supporting the design team with various artwork requirements and providing cover for other business divisions, for example artwork requirements for visuals and print ready artwork.

Intern or Junior Graphic Designer

Location: City of London

City of London Salary: up to £22,000

Working with one of the biggest recruitment groups in the UK, you will be involved in designing and delivering external and internal marketing material for over 25 brands. You'll report to the Senior Graphic Designer and will work across a number of areas within the design team. This work ranges from image sourcing, liaising with internal stakeholders, helping to design, produce and update marketing materials for both print and digital as well as contributing ideas throughout the entire design process and assisting on briefs from initial concept to completion.

Senior Java Developer

Location: Brighton, East Sussex

Brighton, East Sussex Salary: £65000 - £95000 plus benefits

A Senior Java Developer is required by a major corporate. Through business growth and transformation, this hugely successful insurance firm is recruiting for a Senior Java Developer to join a team dedicated to the analysis, technical design, development & implementation of new IT Services & systems, including the moving of Java applications into the Cloud.

Technical Illustrator

Location: Stonehouse, Gloucestershire

Stonehouse, Gloucestershire Salary: Competitive

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Technical Illustrator to link up with an established team to support the company in creating and updating illustrations for user guides. This is a contract opportunity that would suit someone looking for a new position working on technical illustrations (Vector and Raster). The illustrations will largely be centered on step by step assembly instructions and user guides for technical equipment within the energy industry.

React/Typescript UI Web Developer

Location: London, UK

London, UK Salary: £80,000 - £120,000 plus bonus and benefits

A world leading Investment Bank has an immediate vacancy for a Senior Web UI Developer. You will be working on its internal Front Office Equities trading Order Management systems. You will be joining a highly talented team of five other UI developers in London.

Head of Creative

Location: Dorset, UK

Dorset, UK Salary: DOE

Due to ongoing success, Affordable Housing and Healthcare Group (AHH), is seeking a Head of Creative to help shape the creative output from a full service in-house collaborative sales and marketing team. As the Head of Creative, working from AHH head office in Bournemouth, you will be responsible for developing and delivering the creative strategies across the group leading the creative development and delivery of regional scale marketing campaigns.

Web Developer

Location: Christchurch, Dorset

Christchurch, Dorset Salary: DOE

A leading company is looking for a dynamic and skilled Web Developer to join the team responsible for the development, maintenance and support of customer-facing applications, and the core systems that underpin them. In this role you will also contribute to the development of the company's IT strategy by being aware of the latest technologies and market trends. This would be an excellent career opportunity if you are a Web Developer who is keen to continuously develop your own technical abilities, will take part in technical discussions and decision-making, and will concentrate on getting work completed within deadlines.

Java Developer (Lead) – Java 8, TDD, Microservices

Location: City of London

City of London Salary: £95,000

Want to take your technology skills to the next level whilst doing good for others? You could work for a legal service that protects families, individuals and entrepreneurs. This firm is one of the biggest, and fastest growing, online legal services in the world. You will be expanding your technology skills in its new vibrant building in Central London, as well as providing protection for those that need. If you have the passion to help others in and out the workplace, plus experience in Java 8, Cloud based technology and agile methodologies, this might be the role for you.

Motion Graphics Designer

Location: Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Salary: £22,000 - £26,000

A video production agency that produces film, animation and motion graphics for great clients across the UK, is looking for a highly talented mid-level animator/motion graphics designer to join the creative team. The ideal candidate will have experience working across many different commercial projects, with a showreel that demonstrates a variety of styles. The successful candidate will be required to work on a variety of projects from conception to final delivery. If you’re looking for a role with almost complete creative freedom then this is for you.

Intern or Junior Graphic Designer

Location: City of London

City of London Salary: £22,000



One of the biggest recruitment groups in the UK is looking for an Intern or Junior Graphic Designer. The right candidate should be a graduate or have one year of experience. They will be involved in designing and delivering external and internal marketing material for over 25 brands. Applicants must be able to supply a portfolio demonstrating creativity and strong visual design skills across both web and print.

Junior Graphic Designer/Artworker (temporary)

Location: Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leeds, West Yorkshire Salary: £18,000 - £23,000 DOE

Established Large Format and Signage company based in Leeds are seeking a Junior Graphic Designer/Artworker. Do you have previous experience within large format/ signage? Or simply looking for a new challenge, working for an exciting company? If so, this could be one for you.

Motion Designer and Video Editor

Location: London, UK

London, UK Salary: £35,000 to £38,000

This is a chance to join one of the top London creative agencies. If you have at least four years’ experience working in motion design and editing and have a proven knowledge of Adobe Premium Pro, After Effects and Adobe CC, then this is an ideal role for you. You will be working across a number of Beauty, Electronic & FMCG clients plus supporting the wider team on sporting sponsorship projects.

Intern/Junior Graphic Designer

Location: City of London

City of London Salary: TBC but paid

Working with one of the biggest recruitment groups in UK, you will be involved in designing and delivering external and internal marketing material for over 25 brands. You will report directly to the Senior Graphic Designer and you will be heavily involved in the design and production, as well as the updating of, marketing materials for print and digital. This is a paid Internship or paid temporary role with possibility to become permanent.

Web Developer/Designer

Location: Basingstoke, Hampshire

Basingstoke, Hampshire Salary: £30,000 - £34,000

Are you a Web Developer/Designer with a minimum of two years’ experience in website design, website development, user experience, bootstrap and mobile responsiveness? If so, there is a vacancy to join a studio team in a firm near Basingstoke, working alongside the creative team, creating HubSpot COS site pages & templates. Other responsibilities include but are not limited to developing & building user-friendly, modern, mobile-responsive WordPress websites and e-commerce site solutions for our clients.

Junior Web Developer/Designer

Location: Sale, Cheshire

Sale, Cheshire Salary: £19,000 - £24,000 plus benefits and early finish on Friday.

Working for a very reputable Insurance company based in South Manchester, the successful applicant will be responsible for the Maintenance & Development of its websites and frontline support. This will suit a Junior/Entry Level Developer/Designer who is driven and wants to progress in a highly dynamic industry.

Head of Creative

Location: Bournemouth, Dorest

Bournemouth, Dorest Salary: DOE

Affordable Housing and Healthcare Group is seeking a Head of Creative to help shape the creative output from the full service in-house collaborative sales and marketing team. As Head of Creative you will be responsible for developing and delivering the creative strategies across the group.

Social Media and Digital Marketing Intern

Location: Birmingham

Birmingham Salary: £16,000 - £18,000 per year and Champagne Fridays

TeacherActive has an exciting opportunity for a Social Media and Digital Marketing Intern to join the company, working in a supportive, friendly, fun environment that's focused on your success. You will be involved in defining, designing, building and implementing digital campaigns across a variety of online and social media platforms to drive candidate attraction and brand awareness. You will oversee the digital marketing strategy including graphic design and e-communications.

Graphic Designer/Web Administrator

Location: Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Salary: £25000 - £30000

Do have experience in working for an eCommerce company or online retailer? Do you have strong front-end web development knowledge/ experience? As the Graphic Designer and Web Administrator, you will be required to be creative whilst looking at improving content online to ensure effective merchandising. You'll also be designing marketing campaigns.

US jobs

Web Developer

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: Competitive

Broadridge, a global FinTech leader with over $4 billion in revenue, provides communications, technology, data, and analytics. The Marketing Communications (MarCom) team is growing and needs an HTML/Web Developer who will be responsible for the execution and support of logic-driven digital marketing communications (versus conceptual design). You will bring your proficiency in email and responsive web design and development, to develop digital marketing communications using HTL/HTML5; working within the Adobe Experience Cloud.

Graphic Designer

Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Salary: DOE

Virtual Tech Gurus, Inc. has an immediate need for a contract Graphic Designer. The Graphic Designer will be responsible for providing creative services for branding, marketing, technical document writing and graphic design. The Graphic Designer role involves developing and designing work products/deliverables (PowerPoint Visio Word PDF etc).

Art Director

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Salary: DOE

This entry-level Art Director position is a great opportunity for individuals who seek to become an integral part of a creative team. The ideal candidate would have a versatile portfolio and a can-do attitude. Put your skills to the test in this invigorating role, art directing a cross-functional design team. This role is highly executional: work on a variety of design projects including print assets, digital assets, presentations, marketing collateral and other materials as needed.

Senior Manager, Creative Lead

Location: Houston, TX,

Houston, TX, Salary: DOE

At GSM, we're seeking a Senior Manager, Creative Lead to join our Corporate and Product Marketing team. Our next creative rock star will oversee projects across multiple programs and channels, while also guiding and mentoring designers to build scalable creative across the organisation. As the lead visual storyteller for GSM, you will be instrumental in understanding our internal and client marketing needs to develop creative briefs and design concepts that meet and exceed goals.

Medical Illustrator

Location: Princeton, NJ

Princeton, NJ Salary: DOE

The Creative Group is looking for a Medical Illustrator in the Central and South NJ area. Illustrators must encompass many different skills and disciplines in the production and design of illustrations. They should have experience creating large and mid sized illustrations of human anatomy and medical devices. Experience should encompass knowledge of animation, graphic design, and interactive development.

Art Director

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Salary: $45000 - $60000 plus benefits

Roc Search is working with a well-established and resourced company that is looking to bring an Art Director onboard to collaborate with the design team (and work directly with a Creative Director and Head of Marketing). The team provides the best tools for large clients to advertise and maximize their marketing potential. Between two and four years of Art Director experience is required.

Motion Graphics Designer

Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Salary: DOE

Kongregate, a leading game publisher is looking for a motivated Motion Graphics Designer with the ability to create a broad array of video content and static assets for the game across its mobile portfolio. You will work with a variety of existing art assets, in different file formats, and transform them into dynamic, compelling marketing creatives.

As a Motion Graphics Designer, you will create everything from video trailers, playable ads, static advertisements, animated gifs, and mobile store assets. You will need to be able to take direction, as well as feedback, and make the adjustments that meet the creative needs of the company as well as maintain a high level of quality.

Frontend Web Developer

Location: Canton, OH

Canton, OH Salary: $45,000 - $60,000

SKYCATCHFIRE designs and develops clever websites and applications for big brands you’ve heard of, and small companies with big ideas. It seeks an experienced Frontend Web Developer who will be able to jump into the workflow and immediately start contributing alongside the rest of the team. They're building fully responsive, great looking sites and utilities, and doing their best to one-up themselves with each project they launch. They care just as much about the process of how they build solutions as they do about the end result. In this position, you will work on a team with other skilled web developers and constantly be challenged with interesting problems.

Full Stack Web Developer

Location: Lancaster, Pennsylvania Area

Lancaster, Pennsylvania Area Salary: DOE plus bonus

Schweb Design is a small, expanding web development, design, SEO & online marketing agency specialising in Drupal & Wordpress. It is searching for a talented and experienced full-stack web developer with strong experience developing, building, theming, and maintaining websites and web applications. A candidate with strong development experience with modern content management systems like Drupal & Wordpress and/or MVC frameworks like React, Vue.js, Angular is preferred.

Senior 3D Environment Artist

Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Salary: DOE

The studio behind Jonathan Blow’s critically-acclaimed game The Witness is looking for an experienced environment artist. You should be proficient in at least Maya, Zbrush, and Photoshop, excited about working in a developing proprietary engine, and quick to pick up new software when the need arises. You need to be someone who is familiar with the full game development pipeline, and isn't afraid to problem solve and pick up tasks that might be out of their comfort zone. Our team is very small, and people have a lot of individual responsibility over our games, so you should be self-motivated, proactive, and ready to take initiative.

Medical Illustrator

Location: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Salary: DOE

Can you communicate on a professional level with M.D. editors, authors and members of other departments? An experienced Medical Illustrator is required, who can assist with creating engaging content. In addition to creating graphs, charts and diagrams, some of the day-to-day responsibilities include reading/interpreting medical and scientific information and articles and making recommendations for ways to represent the material in a visually effective way. If you enjoy researching, designing, and producing medical illustrations and graphics including interactive and multi-media elements this is the job for you.

Concept Art Intern – Character

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Salary: Paid Internships plus relocation and housing support

As a Character Concept Artist at Riot Games you will bring characters and creatures to life. Drawing inspiration from as little as a napkin sketch or as much as a full-blown narrative concept, you will generate ideas and craft designs that are resonant, compelling and iconic. As a problem solver, first and foremost, you will help come up with visual solutions for game concepts.

Video Editor/Motion Graphics Artist

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Salary: DOE

Psych Hub is an online platform hosting engaging education about mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention. It is looking for a Video Editor/Motion Graphics Artist with a minimum of 3 years experience in video editing and 2D motion graphics design; 3D design and videography experience is a plus. Reporting to the Video Producer, the Editor/Motion Graphics artist will be editing and designing content to support all business objectives. They should be a highly organised, creative, and proactive individual who is adept at video editing and motion graphics design.

Casino Gaming Technical Graphic Designer

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Salary: $60,000 - $110,000 (Eligible for 25 per cent bonus paid quarterly) + benefits

Join this casino game development studio based in Las Vegas, NV. Support game development team in the creation and implementation of art assets for mobile video slot applications. Candidates must have at least five years professional experience creating 2D and 3D animation or motion graphics for videogames, prepress, television, film or casino gaming applications.

Art Internship for Summer 2020

Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Salary: Paid internship. (All candidates must be eligible to work 40 hours per week on site at one of our Epic Studio locations)

Epic Games is on the lookout for smart, dynamic interns to join its dev teams. When you join Epic you'll join a team that's pushing the limits of gaming and interactive. From Unreal Engine to Fortnite, to the Epic Games Store, you'll contribute to the unrelenting focus on innovation, quality and community that defines the company. You must be a college level student pursuing degrees in 3D art, VFX, Tech art or related degrees. You need the ability to make good quality FX using UE4, Material editor, Cascade, Maya, 3DSMax, Photoshop, Zbrush, Houdini, Nuke, HLSL.

Creative Strategist

Location: Greater New York City Area

Greater New York City Area Salary: DOE

Are you a Creative Strategist who can take an idea from the concept stage and carry it all the way through the creative process? If so, Entech Network Solutions wants to talk to you. This is a great opportunity for someone who can get involved with, and guide, company-wide RFP responses and influencer partnerships. You'll also deliver the production of creative campaigns for Fortune 500 brands across automotive, TV/film, lifestyle, fashion and beauty, sports, gaming and so on.

3D Character Artist

Location: New York City, NY

New York City, NY Salary: DOE

MLB is looking to immediately fill a 3D Character Artist position. You're the visual genius who sculpts living and breathing 3d characters. You're an expert in the tools, have an amazing eye for the smallest details, and a passion for perfection. You have ambition to make the best a reality, even if it requires intense experimentation and iteration to make it work in real-time.

Senior VFX Artist

Location: Irvine, CA

Irvine, CA Salary: DOE

The minions of Hell are growing stronger... This is a fantastic opportunity to work on a new Diablo project. This skilled Senior VFX Artist will be working with 3D packages, in-game FX systems to create a wide range of VFX (fire, smoke, magic, electricity, explosions) and should have a general understanding of good game play communication.

Jobs: rest of the world

UI/UX Designer (m/f)

Location: Berlin City Centre, Germany

Berlin City Centre, Germany Salary: Competitive

Softgarden requires a UI / UX Designer (m/f) who has the capacity to draft, design and optimise user interfaces for complex use cases. As a UI / UX Designer (m/f) at Softgarden, you will be an important part of the creative team which spans the disciplines of product design, brand, and storytelling. Fluency in English and in German is required.

Madrid-based iOS Developer

Location: Madrid and remote

Madrid and remote Salary: DOE

Wanted – iOS developer to work with a large global bank on a two-year project to build a product that will be used by millions globally. This position will be based three days a week on site in Madrid and two days a week remote working. Main responsibilities include designing and building advanced applications for the iOS platform as well as collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Social Media Content Manager

Location: Vught, Netherlands

Vught, Netherlands Salary: DOE

Topigs Norsvin is looking for enthusiastic Social Media Content Manager. Together with the international Marketing & Communications Department (6 people) this person will provide services to offices in more than 20 countries. The focus is on driving positive brand awareness, brand growth, community building, and generating engagement. This is a new position, so you will start with a clean slate. You will therefore need a proactive and pragmatic approach and lots of creativity and enthusiasm. You will be responsible for creating and planning the social media strategy in line with the global marketing and communications strategy as well as developing and producing content (text, video, photo) across all relevant channels.

