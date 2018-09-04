Creative card game will improve your design thinking

Whether you're a fresh-faced design school student or a seasoned art director, nobody is safe from the nightmare that is creative block. Thankfully, make it pop is here to get your design thinking back on track, increase your creative confidence and give you the skills to start pitching to potential clients.

Originally founded as a side project in 2017, make it pop is a fun, card-based prompt game that challenges users to think up creative solutions for a range of problems and clients. Over the last year, the make it pop team has been testing and polishing the cards to create a game that can be used by a team or just for fun.

There are cards covering tasks, clients and modifiers, and make it pop keeps things fun by chucking in ridiculous curve balls. The cards also include useful resources to help players out of a tricky spot. These may also come in handy for a future real life project. Check it out make it pop in action with the video below.

If you've always wanted to design for big brands, make it pop gives you a taste of what that feels like. Although, there's plenty of fun to be had, as well as a lot of valuable lessons to learn, by puzzling out briefs for smaller and weirder clients.

"When I speak to people starting out in the industry, they often gravitate towards doing their design practice for the most recognised brand they can think of, the fortune 500s," says make it pop co-founder and creative director Ade-Lee Adebiyi.

"What they don’t realise is that they’re following a herd of creatives doing the exact same thing. They can easily create a more diverse and compelling portfolio by simply approaching their local florist or even creating a concept from a completely unexplored avenue."

Currently, make it pop is raising funds for its launch over on Kickstarter. The pledge has already smashed its goal, but if you want to support this amazing project and secure yourself an early deck of make it pop cards, be sure to head over and make a donation.

