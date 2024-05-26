This discounted Cricut Maker 3 bundle has all you need to get started
Get the essentials with 40% off.
If you've been wanting to get into digital crafting, this bundle is the perfect way in. Get the standout Cricut Maker 3 and all the essentials you'll need to start (including a digital subscription to Cricut Access) for just $429, reduced from the $717 it would cost to buy everything separately.
The Cricut Maker 3 is a fantastic crafting machine that cuts, embosses, draws and engraves. We gave it an almost perfect 4 and a half stars in our Cricut Maker 3 review, it sits at the top of our best Cricut machines guide – and it's the newest Maker on the block. Though this bundle deal isn't specific to Memorial Day, it's a brilliant way of saving money on the complete package.
Cricut Maker 3 essentials bundle + digital access sub
Was: $717
Now: $429 at Cricut
Save: $80
Overview: The best Cricut on the market, bundled with all the materials and hand tools like a portable hand trimmer and tools basic set that'll get you started. Plus get access to Cricut resources through the digital subscription
Key features: Works with 300+ materials | Writes, draws, foils, engraves, embosses and more | Uses Smart Materials | Lots of accessories and tools included
Price history: The Cricut Maker 3 launched in 2021 and has rarely been properly discounted, during last Black Friday you could get one for $369 at Amazon. This bundle puts the machine at $399, nothing to write home about, but all the materials are expensive and this does save a bunch of money.
Not quite what you want? See more Cricut deals we've found below:
