This Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty design actually exists, and I love it

Games imitate life in the latest PR stunt for the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and it's impressive. The designs found in CD Projekt Red's immersive sci-fi role-playing game are quite incredible, and now they're actually a real thing to touch and wear.

The game developer has partnered with exciting Japanese futuristic artist IKEUCHI to create an elegant headpiece for Cyberpunk 2077's in-game pop star Lizzy Wizzy. Night City’s hit-maker is voiced by real life musician Grimes in the game, and now the modified musician is even closer to reality with this impressive IKEUCHI-designed headgear.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the biggest releases in 2020 for games consoles and PC, but it was also plagued by bugs, leading to developer CD Projekt Red apologising to fans. Since release the game has undergone significant development and improvements, bringing its darkly humorous take on Bladerunner-like vision up to date.

(Image credit: CD Projkekt Red)

"I'm more than honoured to be a part of this collaboration," said IKEUCHI in a statement. "Since my works are often themed around the cyberpunk genre, having an opportunity to work with its leading edge Cyberpunk 2077 means a lot to me. The way my headgear is paired with Lizzy Wizzy in the game is innovative and it gave me new inspiration. I rediscovered the charm of the ever-evolving cyberpunk genre through this collaboration."

The headdress is called Amikiri Sound Cutter and it actually exists, if you're lucky enough to be in Tokyo you can see it in real life during the Phantom Liberty Tour. The design was created by IKEUCHI from a concept by Cyberpunk 2077's art director, Paweł Mielniczuk.

He said at the event, "Collaborating with IKEUCHI was a great privilege and an exhilarating experience. As an admirer of his work for years, I have always been deeply impressed by his creativity. Throughout our collaboration, we discovered shared sources of inspiration, which led us to create an exciting and truly unique item for the Cyberpunk world."



(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you can't get to Tokyo, then you can see the in-game version of this sophisticated design in the game, as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty releases September 26th. If you've yet to upgrade to a new console to play it, then take a look at our PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X comparison to see which is best for you. PC Games may want to upgrade to the latest graphics cards.