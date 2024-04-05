Dall-E 3's new AI image editing tools generate mixed reactions

By Joseph Foley
published

How did it not already have this?

It's been at least a couple of days since an AI image generator announced a major update, so it was about time we had something new to play with. Sure enough, Open AI's DALL-E 3 has added a couple of new features.

DALL-E 3 still remains on one of the best AI art generators despite the advances of rival offerings. It's latest update means that users can now make localised edits to images directly in ChatGPT, and there are new preset style options – a feature of many other basic AI image generators. The reaction is mixed. Some users are describing the update as "amazing" and "epic". Others can't believe the platform didn't already have them.

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

